Writer captures my attention

No, the letter didn’t reveal exactly how he happened to acquire my address; however, information about anything or anyone seems easily accessible nowadays (whether for better or for worse). Personal data appears no longer to be private, not to exclude that which formerly remained between patient and doctor. Of course, COVID-19 political hocus pocus is largely responsible for the unpardonable assault on medical privacy.
Anyway, Tim’s analytical epistle provided considerable food for thought, to wit: “No one else on the planet can write the way you do ... Using parentheses to clarify meaning or to add emphasis is a rarity ... The almost complete absence of the personal pronoun ‘I’ tamps down on some of the subjectivity ... Your creativity alone distinguishes you from other writers.” Yup, every deliberate word — all taken as a compliment.
OK, apparently he, too, has experienced English (language) class the old-fashioned way. In fact, the entire letter reminds me of me. His manner of expression was refreshingly anti-email — hand written in cursive (a vanishing species) and demonstrating care in putting cogent thoughts on paper. There was no mention of age, but my sense is that we’re of similar vintage (perhaps sharing a bittersweet yearning for things of the past).
But, questions merit answers, hence the following. Words captivate me. They always have. A preponderance of my leisure time back on the farm was spent reading — much of it courtesy of a kerosene lamp. Electricity finally came calling during my second grade year at rural Meadow Central School, and TV was a non-entity until long after. Fortunately, Perkins County had a decent public library available in the Bison court house.
There’s probably little of what Mark Twain and Benjamin Franklin have written that my eyes haven’t encountered at some point, which explains why they remain idols to this day. Both had a unique (clever?) way with words — occasionally taking liberties with language (as does yours truly) but always with the honorable aim of making a point. And, yes, their example is worth emulating — albeit likely short of the mark.
And, my high school teacher was a dyed-in-the-wool grammarian (some may have said “authoritarian”). Students were required to correctly apply (really, a split infinitive?) the parts of speech without exception.
Diagramming sentences was paramount. Penalties for mistakes were harsh — both in terms of homework and hours spent after school. The payoff, of course, is that every single student learned — no exceptions.
Which is why her tutelage remains my most treasured academic bonus. Imparting knowledge and skills to another ranks at the top of the food chain, so to speak. It nourishes the brain and in so doing enables us to think for ourselves, to engage in careers and family, and to be civically responsible.
The ability to communicate is the key to insight, which is a by-product of a mind at work — helping us to see the true nature of things.
Yes, what’s real and what isn’t seems harder to differentiate these days — given social media’s falseness and artificial tricks (special effects) employed in movie theaters, on TV, and in video games. The mystification can be perplexing — making it difficult for people to understand precisely what is happening or knowing what to do.
Regrettably, deception has become the prevailing fashion or style — puffing fact and fiction in constant contention.
Well, such is life in 2022. Yet, my firm intention is to remain dedicated to separating the wheat from the chaff, so to speak. Tim’s letter was certainly cause for pondering — relative not only to his conclusions about my methods but also his analysis of my conservative leanings. It would have been a pleasure to pen a reply, but the only indication of his location was the North Platte postmark. But, perhaps he’ll choose to write again.