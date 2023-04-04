In 2000, as surprising as this may seem, much of the world came together and committed to a short list of ambitious targets that became known as the Millennium Development Goals.
The objectives essentially boiled down to eight specific, verifiable goals that were subject to a hard deadline of 2015. The goals included such things as the desire to reduce poverty, fight disease and keep children in school
Over those 15 years, governments, international institutions and private foundations poured in billions of dollars more than they had before, specifically to achieve 21 targets within the eight goals. Global development aid alone almost doubled in real terms. Funding for child health increased eightfold.
While not all of the 21 targets were achieved, significant progress was made. More children were kept in school. Low-income countries across the world saw death rates drop much faster than before. There was a dramatic reduction in hunger, from afflicting 16 percent of the world’s population in 1990 to around 8 percent in 2015. And the fight against poverty was also accelerated, cutting the total number of poor by 1.2 billion people.
So, this is a feel-good editorial, right? Yes and no.
What was accomplished from 2000 to 2015 in conjunction with the Millennium Development Goals should be applauded. But things went wrong in 2015 when the goals were replaced and updated.
Bjorn Lomborg, a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, recently wrote, “World leaders could again have chosen to focus on a few crucial targets. They could even have kept the same targets since they are so crucial to the world’s most vulnerable people. We could have focused on pinpointing where the needs are deepest, and the opportunities are greatest.”
But that didn’t happen. Instead, the United Nations and world leaders — perhaps with good intentions but still woefully misguided — came up with a hodgepodge, absurdly long list of 169 targets for the world to achieve from 2015 to 2030. They’re called the Sustainable Development Goals.
Some are incredibly important, like continuing to work to eradicate poverty and hunger and fighting diseases. But the list also reveals that the world leaders succumbed to political correctness in including things like providing more green spaces, ending all violence and crime, increasing recycling and more global awareness of lifestyles in harmony with nature.
Are we against recycling? Of course not. Do we not like green spaces? Again, no.
But it’s impractical to think that 169 targets and goals is a realistic list. Given that, it should have been winnowed down and priority given to the targets that matter the most — topics like less hunger and more education. Setting priorities is the key. A list of 169 targets — some of them more of a pie-in-the-sky wish as compared to an achievable goal — is not helping anyone.