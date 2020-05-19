Work to begin this summer on new highway intersection design near Humphrey

How many Northeast Nebraskans — when traveling south or north on Highway 81 near Humphrey — have had these kinds of thoughts roll around in their head? “I wonder if the driver of the truck sees me coming.” Or, “The driver of that car better not pull out in front of me when I’m going this fast.”
More than a few, we would venture to guess. It’s because the intersection of the four lanes of Highway 81 and the two east-west lanes of Highway 91 have proven to be, over the years, an accident waiting to happen.
But maybe, just maybe, in the months ahead, there will be a different kind of thought that will become more common: “That new intersection design makes me feel a lot safer.”
Time will tell, but we’re optimistic that the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s new RCUT intersection design will significantly lessen the risk of an accident.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has been awarded the contract to reconstruct the intersection, and a company spokesman said work on it should start sometime after July 4. The project could take about three months to complete, but if the weather cooperates, progress could be seen much sooner.
A “Restricted Crossing U-Turn” intersection, or RCUT for short, is designed to allow motorists in both directions to make U-turns safely away from the intersection rather than attempting left-hand turns at the intersection.
Such an intersection is proposed as a solution when there is a history of right-angle crashes at an intersection as well as frequent instances of traffic backing up waiting to make a turn onto a highway. In the future the intersection itself will serve as, in effect, a helpful reminder of the upcoming ability to make a U-turn up ahead via a turning lane rather than drastically slowing down on the highway itself.
In some respects, Humphrey is going to serve as a guinea pig for the state transportation department. The Paulsen representative said he’s not aware of any similar kind of intersection configuration anywhere in Nebraska.
The RCUT intersection will be built in four phases. The first phase includes work on the shoulders, right-turn lane and widening on Highway 91; phase two involves median work and constructing left-turn lanes; phase three is work on Highway 91 going east and west; and phase four is removing any temporary pavement, finishing up the project and cleanup.
Like any change in highway design, this project will take some getting used to. But soon enough, we hope, there will be far fewer safety concerns — and far fewer accidents.