In many older Western movies, it wasn’t unusual to see cowboys herding livestock on a cattle drive — from one pasture to another or to the nearest market. For the cowboys involved, this was a marathon, not a sprint, and they approached their responsibilities methodically.
Given that, perhaps one can argue that Nebraska’s Cowboy Trail is aptly named.
The state’s longest recreational trail — 320 miles along the former Chicago and North Western railroad line — has not been on a fast pace to be fully developed. Indeed, in the 25 years since the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began construction across northern Nebraska, there still are significant portions yet to be developed.
But there are encouraging signs that this marathon of a trail project is drawing closer to the finish line.
Walkers, joggers and bicyclists have enjoyed the eastern stretch of the trail for years now. Starting at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk and meandering northwest, the trail brings users through various communities and exposes them to wide-open spaces and impressive scenery. The portion of the trail just east of Valentine is particularly noteworthy for its views.
The floods of 2019 caused problems and necessitated repairs, but the biggest challenge is that the stretch from Valentine west to near Chadron has been lagging in development.
Fortunately, two grassroots trail groups in northwest Nebraska — one in Chadron, one in Sheridan County — are trying to fill in some of the undeveloped spots, raising money and mustering volunteers to finish what they say are the trail’s most scenic stretches.
“We have an undiscovered gem up here,” said Brittany Helmbrecht, president of the Chadron-based Northwest Nebraska Trails Association.
Ms. Helmbrecht’s group is working to raise funds for a connector trail into Chadron, akin to what the City of Norfolk and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District did from First Street in Norfolk to the start of the trail just outside of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Another group in Sheridan County — called Cowboy Trail West — has been working to develop the trail between Rushville and Gordon. So far, they’ve finished a 16-mile stretch.
“It’s been quite a struggle,” said Ross Elwood, president of the nonprofit. “We started 10 years ago, but you look back at all of it, and there’s a lot that happened in those 10 years.”
The state welcomed the group’s efforts, said Alex Duryea, recreational trails manager for the Game and Parks Commission. “We wouldn’t be able to do work in that area without them. Local buy-in is the key to getting anything done in any area around the state, and having their support is the reason why it’s developed in that section.”
Even so, there’s still a lot of work to be done and funds to be allocated to complete the trail. Only then will Nebraska truly be able to assess the popularity of the attraction.
So, the marathon continues, and the modern-day cowboys taking part are committed to crossing the finish line.