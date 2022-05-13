In today’s paper, we profiled 20 seniors in the Class of 2022 who have been named to the Daily News’ 29th annual All-Academic Team. Among them are students planning to attend such prestigious Ivy League schools as Yale, Columbia and Princeton.
Ten others will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, while two more are staying closer to home at Wayne State College in Wayne. In this group are future engineers, health care professionals and educators.
But we also would like to laud all of the high school and college graduates listed throughout today’s edition. They are tomorrow’s workers and leaders — and for many, they will be entering the workforce upon graduation, whether after high school or college.
Last week, the government reported America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, leaving the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Hiring gains have been strikingly consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades, with employers adding at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months.
Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that U.S. employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March — an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or improved working conditions elsewhere.
As a result, many employers have increased their recruiting efforts amid the continued worker shortage that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic and high customer demand for goods.
Along those lines, we’re heartened by the recent efforts of Northeast Community College and Wayne State College to invest in Norfolk and the region as a whole.
Last month, Northeast celebrated the opening of state-of-the art facilities to train students for careers in agriculture.
The $22 million project includes the college’s new veterinary technology building and nearby combination farm operations building and large animal handling facility.
Wayne State broke ground on student housing in downtown Norfolk. A portion of WSC students will start living in the new student housing in the fall of 2023, while also participating in apprenticeships in Norfolk.
These projects both represent major steps in keeping students and graduates here both during and after high school and college.
We strongly encourage this year’s graduates to consider staying in Northeast and North Central Nebraska to launch a career or returning here after college — and continue to make this region an even better place to work, live and play.