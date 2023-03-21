One of the first things that Arkansas’ new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, did upon taking office in January was to issue an executive order banning the use of the made-up word “Latinx” in state government business and official documents.
The Republican governor said, “The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities.”
That was followed in early February by five Hispanic Democratic state legislators in Connecticut who called for that same gender-neutral term, “Latinx,” to be banned in official government business there as well.
“This has been offensive and derogatory to all Puerto Ricans, and it’s something that hasn’t set well with a lot of people here for a while,” the bill’s chief sponsor, state Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr., was reported as saying. “When I found out that (Ms. Sanders) banned it on her first day in the office, I saw that as an opportunity for me to do the same thing.”
A recent report in the Daily Signal provided that information, along with results of a poll conducted in August 2020 among U.S. Hispanic adults.
It found that only 23 percent of U.S. adults who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino have heard of the term “Latinx” and just 3 percent say they use it to describe themselves.
A more recent poll — conducted last October for Visto Media for Bienvenido of 1,288 registered Hispanic voters – found that when asked, “How do you prefer to be identified?”, just 1 percent opted for “Latinx.”
That would seem to be an epic fail when one considers the concerted effort that’s been made by woke leftists — in conjunction with the Democratic Party, the liberal media, the LGBTQ lobby, and much of academia and trendy corporate America — to push the term into mainstream acceptance and use.
“The reality is that ‘Latinx’ is nothing more than gender-neutral virtue signaling, created by and for the perpetually aggrieved woke,” wrote Peter Parisi, a Daily Signal staff member.
It’s his perspective — and we agree — that language should not be twisted like a pretzel in service of a political agenda or to accommodate and placate a vocal but minuscule minority.
If members of the Hispanic and Latino communities don’t like or don’t use — as reflected in polls — the term “Latinx,” then why should others?
It shouldn’t be lent any legitimacy only to appease the opinions of the woke political left.