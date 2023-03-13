Nebraska lawmakers continue to wrestle with the best way to comply with voters’ wishes in implementing voter ID requirements for upcoming elections, and we continue to believe that they ultimately will come up with reasonable ideas on how to accomplish that.
The key, though, is that state senators balance the need to safeguard election security with the desire to not overly restrict the ability of Nebraskans to cast ballots.
There are times when we believe that the latter seems to be of higher priority among Nebraska elected officials as compared to the former. If that’s the case, it’s a concern.
That’s our perspective after taking a recent look at The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database located at https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud.
It shows that 10 new cases have been added to the database, bringing the current count to 1,422 proven instances of election fraud.
While not an exhaustive or comprehensive list, the database presents a sampling of cases from across the country that demonstrate the reality that fraud does occur and that lawmakers need to implement appropriate safeguards.
Here are three examples from the data base:
In New York, Jason Schofield, a Republican election commissioner for the Rensselaer County Board of Elections in Troy, was charged by federal authorities with 12 felony counts of unlawfully possessing and using the identifications of other people to fraudulently request, complete, and submit absentee ballots on behalf of voters. Schofield, and other election board employees under his direction, requested absentee ballots on behalf of eight voters without their knowledge or permission using the New York State Board of Elections website.
In another case, the Democratic township clerk in Flint, Michigan, Kathy Funk, was convicted of felony ballot tampering and felony misconduct in office. Funk was convicted due to her actions in the 2020 primary election, where she was a candidate on the ballot. She broke into the Flint Township Hall and opened a sealed ballot canister, thus invalidating the votes inside. Funk then filed a false police report claiming that a third party committed the break-in. As a result of this malfeasance, Funk won her election by 79 votes, but the police noted irregularities immediately and began investigating her.
Roland Bauer of Winter Springs, Florida, was charged with one count of fraud in connection with casting a vote and one count of mail-in ballot fraud. In the 2020 general election, Bauer requested, filled out, and submitted a ballot in Florida on behalf of his son, who lives in New Mexico.
A visit to the Heritage Foundation website will reveal two instances of election fraud, both of which occurred in 2017. But in reviewing the kind of situations that took place in other states, one can’t help but think it’s only time before they occur in Nebraska, too.