With vaccinations, forced mandates are not the way to go

Amid the lingering pandemic, the choice of whether to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, has, unfortunately, strayed far away from a personal or medical decision between patient and doctor. Government, businesses, employers and health care plans have entered the fray and, in some cases, are mandating a vaccination.
And that is the wrong approach. We shouldn’t be mandating administration of the vaccine or publicly shaming anyone, no matter their vaccination status.
Yet the federal government and more businesses are taking a harder stance and requiring vaccinations for any remaining holdouts. And like many topics nowadays, this issue finds a deep and familiar divide.
According to a survey of Americans on President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, Democrats are overwhelmingly for it, while most Republicans are against it.
The poll released last week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that overall, 51% approve of the Biden requirement, 34% disapprove and 14% hold neither opinion. About three quarters of Democrats, but only about a quarter of Republicans, approve. Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans disapprove.
Apart from the government mandate, some companies also are considering making the unvaccinated pay more for their health insurance. At Delta Air Lines, unvaccinated employees on the company health plan will be charged $200 a month to help cover costs for possible COVID-19 hospital stays. Other employers are considering smaller charges per paycheck that could be refunded once the employee is vaccinated.
The federal government also has mandated that nursing homes require COVID vaccinations of employees or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that military troops must get the vaccine.
On the other side of the coin, states like Montana have either banned employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or limited when they can issue such a mandate.
Mandates have even trickled down to schools.
In California, the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations already required for school kids, including those for measles and mumps. Any student without an exemption who refuses to get the vaccine would be forced to do independent study at home. Also, teachers in Los Angeles and New York City will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Questions and skepticism about any form of health care — including vaccinations — should be welcomed and addressed. Every medication or vaccine has risk. But like any medical guidance, vaccination should not be mandated but instead be a decision best made between patients and their health care providers.