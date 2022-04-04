With three elections looming, candidates need to maintain positive tone

Nebraska’s voters will enter new territory over the next few months. With U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s departure from Congress last week, voters in the 1st Congressional District will be asked to vote in three elections in 2022 to fill the post vacated by Fortenberry, starting with next month’s primary and followed by a special election in June and the general election in November.
The two perceived front-runners for the Republican and Democratic nominations — state Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, respectively — could face off in both the special election and the general election.
Our hope for both campaigns is that they take the high road and avoid mud-slinging. The same could be said for all contested elections, whether it be school board, city council or legislative positions. In short, candidates should keep the focus on themselves and their stances on the issues.
For their part, both Flood and Pansing Brooks are saying the right things so far.
In officially announcing her candidacy in November — well before Flood entered the race — Pansing Brooks told the Daily News that Fortenberry’s court case had no bearing on her campaign.
“I’m very sorry for his family and him that he’s going through all this. They are serious allegations; what I’m hoping is the courts will just deal with it,” she said then. “I’m not going to focus my campaign on his charges. I will focus on his record and what I would do differently.”
Similarly, Flood has based his campaign not on Fortenberry, but on keeping the seat in Republican hands.
In one of the more amusing campaign videos we’ve seen, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his predecessor, former Gov. Dave Heineman, are shown in a restaurant booth praising Flood as a conservative fighter for the unborn and tax relief. .
“Do you think he needs a tougher look, though? Maybe it’s the glasses,” Ricketts jokes.
“Maybe he ought to try your haircut, Pete,” Heineman replies.
The camera then pans over to Flood saying, “Guys, I’m sitting right here.”
“I’m Mike Flood ...” Flood ends the segment, “and I can’t believe I approved this message.”
This is how campaigning should be done. Campaigns should focus on the candidates and their ideas rather than tearing down opponents.
For her part, Pansing Brooks has called “for Nebraska to elect new leadership.”
“I will serve with integrity and fight for all Nebraskans,” she said.
We hope that applies to all campaigns this election season.