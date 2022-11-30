The recent news about standardized tests should be alarming. Norfolk Public Schools students’ standardized test scores, like others in Nebraska and the nation, have been slow to rebound after a sharp dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska Department of Education reported that before the 2019-20 school year, NPS showed modest yearly increases in English language arts (ELA) and science proficiency; the state average saw mild improvements in ELA and math, with a negligible decrease in science proficiency. Math proficiency at NPS, however, has been decreasing steadily, falling from 54% to 44% since the 2017-18 school year.
Nebraska students are evaluated for ELA, mathematics and science proficiency every year between the third and eighth grade using the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS). High school juniors are evaluated using the ACT exam. Current subject proficiency for the district rates at 48% in ELA, 44% in math and 70% in science. While 2019-20 school year testing data is not available because of the pandemic, testing data from 2020-21 showed a sharp decrease in pre-high school students’ standardized scores.
That’s a lot of data to digest, but something that should be put all Norfolkans and Nebraskans on notice. While national test scores also have been falling in recent years and we know standardized tests are just one measure, there should be concern. Sure, some administrators and a few parents seem alarmed, but where is the rest of society? Are people too busy to notice or care?
Education is essential. Can the United States continue to be the world’s economic and military power if it doesn’t have an educated and skilled work force? And what about education as the great equalizer? For decades, many people who have achieved great success have credited their public school education for their success. Will this continue?
Matthew L. Blomstedt, the state commissioner of education, discussed the state scores during a press conference last week. Blomstedt said the Nebraska Department of Education’s plan it to “not only restore normal, but be better” after the pandemic. “Nebraska must focus on achievement gaps,” Blomstedt said, but he also warned that the department “can’t do this alone. School districts can’t do this alone.”
We couldn’t agree more. This is a widespread problem and something that must be addressed. Count state Sen. Lynne Walz, the Legislature’s chairwoman of the Education Committee, on board. “We in Nebraska want to make sure we have the best and the brightest teachers in our classrooms,.” Walz said.
And while great teachers are crucial, this is an issue that seems larger. Talk to teachers, and they will tell you that increasing numbers of students are dealing with issues at home that make education even more difficult. Video teaching during the pandemic gave many teachers a window into home life. Many students are coming from single-parent homes where there isn’t always supervision, enough to eat or even abuse.
Yes, this is an issue that will require all of society to address. We hope everyone will provide input and consider solutions that don’t involve just increased spending.