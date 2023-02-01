These are the facts, according to the Associated Press: “Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration ‘was paralyzed by apathy’ and didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher’s lawyer stated.
“Later in the day, the school board voted to fire school district superintendent George Parker III as part of a separation agreement that will pay Parker a little over $502,000 in severance — two years of his current base salary of $251,000. Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers since the Jan. 6 shooting.”
Diane Toscano, an attorney for the Virginia teacher who was shot, said the teacher plans to sue the school district over the shooting, which left her with serious injuries.
“On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times — three times — school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered,” Toscano told the Associated Press.
Naturally, the shooting has raised questions over security at the school and stunned the community. Then, just about a week later, a fourth-grader brought a loaded hand gun to his elementary school in Nebraska. The Fremont elementary teacher spotted the gun, immediately intervened and reported the situation, according to school officials, who took action. That’s what should have happened, and luckily nobody was injured.
Some people have been critical of those who have blamed the school superintendent in Virginia. One school board member said he thought that Mr. Parker was being unfairly blamed for the shooting and said the real problem is the lack of “commonsense gun laws.”
It is almost a certainty that the handguns in these situations didn’t come from responsible gun owners. Any hunter or gun enthusiast knows that safety is a given with gun ownership. Second Amendment supporters pass this responsibility down to their sons and daughters when they take them hunting or to target practice. They instill such basic rules as treat all firearms as if they are loaded, never point a firearm at anything you don’t intend to shoot and secure firearms when they are not in use. They enroll their children in hunter safety classes.
More legislation doesn’t help address problems with carelessness. What is most needed is to have adults and parents continually point out how important gun safety is. And if someone ever reports a gun at school, that is a warning that demands immediate action. Fremont officials should be commended for their reaction to the situation.