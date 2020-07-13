Russia continues to be a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side.
Even before Trump took office in 2016, questions about Russia abounded. Those questions from Democrats haven’t subsided even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s lengthy investigation ultimately did not allege that anyone associated with the campaign illegally conspired with Russia. Mueller, along with the U.S. intelligence community, did find that Russia interfered with the election.
Despite all of the rancor, for the past three years, Trump has attempted to curry favor and friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Yet his administration still has plowed ahead with some of the most significant actions against Russia by any recent administration.
Dozens of Russian diplomats have been expelled, diplomatic missions closed, arms control treaties the Russians sought to preserve have been abandoned, weapons have been sold to Ukraine despite impeachment allegations and the administration is engaged in a furious battle to prevent Russia from constructing a new gas pipeline that U.S. lawmakers from both parties believe will increase Europe’s already unhealthy dependence on Russian energy.
In the face of such moves, Russia continues to embroil all three branches of government.
In the legislative branch, the House impeached Trump for his efforts to get Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, but the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted the president in February.
On the judicial side, a federal appeals court ordered a judge to immediately dismiss the criminal case against Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Supreme Court is denying Congress access to secret grand jury testimony from Mueller’s investigation through the November election.
Now, nearing the end of his first term with a difficult reelection ahead, more questions have resurfaced with a vengeance. Intelligence suggesting Russia was encouraging attacks on U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan by putting bounties on their heads has thrust the matter into the heart of the 2020 campaign.
The president has repeatedly said he wasn’t briefed on the assessments that Russia offered bounties because there wasn’t corroborating evidence.
“If reports are true that Russia has been paying a bounty to the Taliban to kill American soldiers, this is a serious escalation,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said on the Senate floor. “It demands a strong response, and I don’t mean a diplomatic response.”
Judging by his previous actions, the president is not afraid to do just that.