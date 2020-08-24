For almost three months in Portland, Oregon, police precincts, the police union headquarters and a building that houses police offices have been frequent targets of protesters decrying racial injustice.
Demonstrators, according to police, have thrown eggs, bottles and rocks at officers; started fires and punctured the tires of police vehicles. In the most recent incidents, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building was vandalized with graffiti and agents had to dodge objects hurled at them, according to Portland police.
This comes on the heels of U.S. agents being called in to guard a federal courthouse that had come under increasing protests.
That doesn’t sound like peaceful protests to us.
Last week, police released information showing that during the more than 80 nights of protests in Portland, authorities declared riots more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.
But those facing nonviolent misdemeanor charges will not be prosecuted. That same no-prosecution policy also applies to those arrested on similar charges in future demonstrations, said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
“The protesters are angry … and deeply frustrated with what they perceive to be structural inequities in our basic social fabric. And this frustration can escalate to levels that violate the law,” Schmidt said.
He added: “This policy acknowledges that centuries of disparate treatment of our Black and Brown communities have left deep wounds and that the healing process will not be easy or quick.”
The county district attorney’s office is running more than two months behind in processing misdemeanor cases because of COVID-19. While it’s one thing not to overburden the court system, it’s quite another to take into account the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to the city’s often violent protests.
That frustration doesn’t justify the crime.
We appreciate the approach of Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who said the decision does not change Oregon law and still holds accountable people who commit violent acts or intentionally damage property.
“Committing a crime is different from demonstrating,” Lovell said. “The arrests we make often come after hours of damage to private property, disruption of public transit and traffic on public streets, thefts from small businesses, arson, burglary, attacks on members of the community and attacks against police officers.”
But it’s too bad all the work may be for naught if these offenders won’t be prosecuted.