Walter "Ted" Carter didn’t take a conventional path to becoming a university president — and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents is doing likewise in finding its new leader.
Trained at the famed Top Gun fighter pilot school, Carter holds the American record for the number of landings on aircraft carriers. Carter spent five years leading the Naval Academy and a year at the helm of the Naval War College in Rhode Island.
He has what amounts to a master’s degree in the Navy’s nuclear power program, finishing his career as a vice admiral.
While Carter, 60, has no doctorate, the regents tabbed him this week as the university’s next leader, making him the highest-paid NU president with a base pay of $934,600 per year. His predecessor, Hank Bounds, received $540,000 a year.
Carter will have a five-year contract and the chance to make up to $140,190 more in the first year if he hits undetermined performance goals. The bonus pay can reach 15% of the base salary each year.
While we appreciate the concerns raised by Regent Elizabeth O’Connor of Omaha over his yearly salary, consider the economic impact of the university.
Since 2015, the university’s economic impact has grown from $3.9 billion to $4.5 billion last year, according to a recent study commissioned by the university.
So look at Carter as more of a CEO of a $4.5 billion company and suddenly $934,600 looks like a bargain.
According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, Carter’s base salary would rank among the top five along with administrators at Texas A&M, Louisville, Clemson, Florida and South Carolina.
Carter still won’t even be the highest-paid administrator in the NU system, which includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. As chancellor of both the NU Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold is earning a salary of $972,405.
And for those arguing that his yearly salary is over the top, consider this: The base-pay offer to Carter falls short of that given to Husker football coach Scott Frost ($5 million a year), Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg ($2.5 million) and Husker athletic director Bill Moos ($1.05 million).
Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice said compensation is relative, particularly when considering that some college sports coaches — including two of the university’s own — make far more than a million dollars a year.
"We wanted the best," Schafer said, "and we’ve gone out and found the best."
Let’s hope that it’s money well-spent.