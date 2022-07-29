For 135 years, Northeast and North Central Nebraskans have turned to the Daily News for trusted, reliable local news.
While the bylines atop stories have changed over that timespan, the Daily News has adapted, evolved and improved — and will continue to do so as one of the few remaining independent, family-run newspapers.
That’s in contrast to the situation around the state and country, where the largest news chains — Gannett, Lee Enterprises and Alden Global Capital — control many of the country’s surviving newspapers and continue to close or divest underperformers.
Over the past three years, more than 360 newspapers have closed, according to a report on the state of local news from the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University.
That has left 70 million residents — or a fifth of the country’s population — either living in an area with no local news organizations, or one at risk, with only one local news outlet and limited access to critical news and information that can inform their everyday decisions and sustain grassroots democracy. About 7% of the nation’s counties, or 211, now have no local newspaper.
Here at the Daily News, amid such changes in the industry, we’re not going anywhere.
Instead, we will continue to provide comprehensive, unbiased local news and change when needed.
The latest change, as of Monday, involves Dale Miller being promoted to sports editor at the Daily News. Before moving to Norfolk, Miller covered sports in the Grand Island area, and he will use his skills and vast expertise in helping shepherd a Daily News sports department that covers around 60 high schools. One of his first tasks will be the annual fall sports preview section.
That means a shift in responsibilities for Jay Prauner, our longtime sports editor and now managing editor. He will continue to design sports pages but will hand off many of the day-to-day duties to Miller. This isn’t the first such shift for Prauner, who served as sports editor for more than 20 years before the Daily News embarked on a new paradigm three years ago next month.
After the retirement of longtime editor Kent Warneke from the Daily News, the decision was made to go with a three-man leadership team of Prauner, chief editor Tim Pearson and newsroom editor Jerry Guenther.
Each of those longtime Daily News employees — as well as the rest of their dedicated staff — is dedicated to helping to keep this news organization your trusted, reliable source for news each day.