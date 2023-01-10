With the 2023 legislative session now under way in Lincoln, state senators, Gov. Jim Pillen and others will be devoting considerable time on what to do with Nebraska’s flush state coffers.
It’s a good problem to have to solve.
Fiscal estimates show projected state revenues topping estimated expenses by $1.9 billion for the two budget years ending June 30, 2025. That’s even after accounting for spending increases and the required 3% budget cushion.
In addition, Nebraska’s cash reserve fund is expected to reach $2.3 billion, equal to a whopping 35.7% of state tax revenues for the biennium.
As state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion recently said, “We have an unprecedented amount of money available and that leads to an unprecedented opportunity.”
Almost as soon as that comment was made came some words of caution. Rebecca Firestone, executive director of the OpenSky Institute, cautioned state senators to remember that the surplus is likely temporary and that the $1.9 billion figure is a project and could change.
That said, there still will be a push for increased spending to address ongoing issues and opportunities, such as with the state’s correctional system, rural broadband access, education and many others. There also will be strong support for tax cuts, returning surplus dollars to Nebraska taxpayers.
One such idea, for example, comes from state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who said she and others will be pushing to accelerate three tax cuts passed last year but on a phased-in basis so that the benefits are felt sooner. The three focus areas are the state personal income and corporate taxes, along with the gradual elimination of state taxes on Social Security.
Even if there’s general agreement on support for tax cuts, there remains the potentially divisive issue of whether to focus on property tax relief or income tax cuts.
So, yes, this is a good problem for state officials to address, but that doesn’t mean it will be an easy one.
From our perspective, while there certainly is justification for some wise spending — let’s refer to it as an investment — in some areas of state government authority, our preference would be that the focus be on tax cuts.
Why? Not just because it benefits Nebraskans across the state, but it’s also the best way to potentially ensure healthy cash reserves in the future. It’s a truism that needs repeating: More money in the pockets of individuals and businesses will translate into increased investment and jobs that benefit the state’s economy. That’s what state senators need to keep in mind.