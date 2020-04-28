We think widespread testing ultimately will be needed to get the economy going and return people’s lives back to normal. Toward that end, there was some good news last week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new plan to scale up Nebraska’s capability to test for COVID-19. The state is launching a public-private partnership to significantly expand testing over the next several weeks.
In addition, Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic in Norfolk is among the places offering a new COVID-19 antibody test. The test checks for four different types of proteins found on the coronavirus, which can then determine if a person’s immune system already has built up antibodies for it.
Ricketts noted that the state program will require Nebraskans to take an assessment, get tested and track their health. This broad-scale testing program will provide a clearer view of the health of the state.
As Ricketts noted, to help prepare for this expanded testing, all Nebraskans are being asked to participate in the #TestNebraskaChallenge. For those who have not done so yet, go to TestNebraska.com and sign up today.
The test takes only a few minutes. It also provides crucial data that is needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and to help find a cure and save lives.
As Dave Elkington of Test Nebraska stated, “The goal is not merely to determine whether people are infected or not. We want to restore confidence so that people can get back to work, spend time with family and friends, and resume their usual day-to-day activities.”
In the short term, all caregivers, first responders and those with severe symptoms will be tested first.
Next, anyone with symptoms will be tested. Over the long term, population sampling will be conducted — with tests of even those people who have not shown any symptoms. The testing is free.
There also is reason for optimism. Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic is offering another type of test.
Dr. Kari Galyen said this test doesn’t just determine if you have the virus. It also can determine if the person has some longtime immunity built up to the virus.
The test is costly and may not be covered by insurance. Still it is encouraging for people to know if they possibly had the coronavirus — albeit a mild version of it — and have now recovered. We would like to see it become more widespread so population sampling can occur.
With these testing capabilities, it should be possible for Nebraskans to get closer to their regular lives without endangering others.