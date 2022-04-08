A recent university survey shows that Nebraska football fans young and old have grown tired of parking their rumps on aging wooden seats with minimal width — which they’ll do again for Saturday’s annual Red-White spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
While it’s not the fall game-day experience, the spring game offers an appealing appetizer for fans.
As of earlier this week, 46,000 tickets had been sold to Saturday’s game. At many other campuses across the country, those would be stellar numbers for what’s essentially a glorified scrimmage. But at Nebraska, they pale in comparison to previous spring games in 2019 (85,000) and 2018 (86,818).
But even with more than half of the stadium full this Saturday, that gives fans additional space to move.
And starting next year, changes are afoot to improve the stadium experience. .
Among survey respondents, 77% said seat comfort could be enhanced at the stadium, and university officials have responded, with NU athletic director Trev Alberts saying that Nebraska plans to widen 18-inch end zone seats throughout the stadium to at least 20 inches. As a result, NU’s capacity will reduce slightly for the 2022 season.
In our minds, this is a good move because, for many, going to a Nebraska football game is not always pleasant — regardless of the play on the field.
Rather, hassles with navigating through traffic, finding a parking spot and actually getting into the stadium have led many in Norfolk and the surrounding region to wonder whether it’s worth the two-hour-plus trip to the capital city on fall Saturdays.
While the drops in spring game attendance and seating capacity shouldn’t be cause for concern, university leaders should be applauded for seeking feedback from fans on how to improve the game-day experience.
Each season, we hear talk of whether Nebraska’s sellout streak, now at 382 games, could be in jeopardy. In reality, though, the streak has continued thanks to generous companies and individuals buying up unused tickets and the Red Carpet Experience offering a way of connecting donated tickets to underserved youths.
Quite frankly, for many, the hassles of being part of the famed Sea of Red are outweighed by the comforts of home. That’s why the university leaders are trying to bring the comforts of home to Memorial Stadium.
While support was expressed for alcohol sales and legalized gaming, we’d rather the focus continue to be on fan comfort, especially when it comes to seating. And we’re grateful that university officials have not only heard the feedback, but also responded.