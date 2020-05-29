Let’s hope another domino in Norfolk’s retail landscape is not on the verge of falling.
But sadly, this game plan has become all too familiar here.
Two years ago, Bon-Ton Stores Inc. closed all of its stores after a bankruptcy auction resulted in bids only from liquidation firms. That included Norfolk’s Herberger’s, which had been a longtime anchor at Sunset Plaza Mall since the 1980s.
Fast-forward to mid-January of last year, when Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Within months, the store in Norfolk — a fixture in the city since 1984 — was closed.
Now, another retail heavyweight in Norfolk — and another Sunset Plaza anchor since the mall opened in 1968 — also faces an uncertain future.
As part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection, J.C. Penney plans to close nearly 30% of its 846 stores and is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy since the pandemic forced it to shut down all stores temporarily. No announcement has been made on plans for the Norfolk store.
But the future doesn’t look good.
In the past two weeks, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores have filed for bankruptcy protection.
Macy’s sales were down 45%, and the company said it could have a loss of at least $1 billion in the quarter. UBS, a global financial services company, predicts 100,000 store closings by 2025.
Overall, U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away and further weighed down a sinking economy.
The Commerce Department’s report on retail purchases showed that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. The monthly decline in April nearly doubled the previous record drop of 8.3% — set just one month earlier.
Other than online, not a single retail category was spared in April. Auto dealers suffered a monthly drop of 13%. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% plunge. Electronics and appliance stores were down over 60%. Clothing-store sales tumbled 79%, department stores 29%. Restaurants, some of which are already starting to close permanently, endured a nearly 30% decline despite shifting aggressively to takeout and delivery orders.
We can’t do much collectively here to affect the bottom line for huge retailers like J.C. Penney, but we can continue to frequent the small businesses that depend on us for their livelihood.