“Imagine how much stronger our domestic food supply chain would be, and how many more opportunities U.S. cattle farmers and ranchers would have if America stopped displacing the production of our American family farmers and ranchers with billions of pounds of foreign beef and cattle.”
That was the opinion offered recently by Bill Billiard, who is the chief executive officer of R-CALF USA. He also noted that last year’s average fed cattle price was lower than in any year during the past decade. In 2011, the average fed cattle price was $1.15 per pound, and back then consumers only paid on average $4.44 per pound for all-fresh beef.
According to R-CALF, the volume of imported beef, cattle, beef variety meat and processed beef hit an all-time high of nearly 2 million metric tons, or about 4.4 billion pounds in 2020. Is this a coincidence? When beef imports hit an all-time high, cattle prices are at their lowest in 10 years.
The ripple effect obviously is not good news for Nebraska businesses — such as feed stores, implement dealers and anything related to farming — who benefit when producers are making money.
Given how much beef is produced in the Cornhusker State — where cattle outnumber people by about four to one — it might be surprising to learn that the United States imports beef. Worse yet, the U.S. has consistently imported more beef and cattle than it exports for the past several decades. As R-CALF noted, this has resulted in a 30-year cumulative trade deficit of over 20 million metric tons, or about 44 billion pounds of beef and cattle.
How could this have happened? We understand that Americans love hamburger and that it is one of the lowest cuts of meat, so importing hamburger could help meet demand. But why are we importing so much of the other kinds of meat, especially the higher cuts? The U.S. has higher processing standards and can produce a superior product, especially when much of it is corn-fed, tender beef.
American beef, especially that produced in Nebraska, is the highest quality in the world. As Congressman Jeff Fortenberry recently pointed out, “What wine is to France, beef is to Nebraska.” Fortenberry also recently addressed a new threat to beef producers — artificial meat. As he wrote in a recent column, one of his concerns is that fake meat will get processed with real meat and labeled as beef.
As happened in the past, countries export their lower grade beef, mix it with higher grade U.S. beef and then have it labeled as “U.S. beef.” All we want is truth in labeling. Let the consumer know where the beef is from. We are confident that the superior taste, higher inspection standards and quality of the product will have consumers choosing U.S. beef.
Just be honest with them.