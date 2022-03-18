Northeast and North Central Nebraskans don’t have to look far to see the effects of inflation. Across the country, residents are paying more for gas, groceries and more.
Nearly every category of goods and services has seen price hikes. Grocery costs jumped 1.4%, the sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago. The collective price of fruits and vegetables rose 2.3%, the largest monthly increase since 2010. Gas prices spiked 6.6%.
For the 12 months ending in February, grocery prices leapt 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981, the government said. Gas prices went up a whopping 38% and are now at a record $4.43 per gallon average. And housing costs have risen 4.7%, the largest yearly jump since 1991.
Not only is inflation putting a squeeze on ordinary Americans, but it’s also hitting small-business owners at a time when they’re struggling — both to find workers and keep their doors open.
Over the past few months, several Norfolk businesses have been forced to close their doors for good, and the situation doesn’t appear to be getting better anytime soon.
“The numbers are eye-watering, and there is more to come,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at asset management firm AllianceBernstein. “The peak in inflation will be much higher than previously thought and will arrive later than previously expected.”
Under that scenario, that makes it more important than ever to support our local small businesses.
While we’ve used this space many times to encourage people to shop locally — including within the past month — we want to offer continued encouragement for those who run and work in small businesses.
That’s part of the reason why our recently published Insight editions featured photos of those who own and work at small businesses. While these represented a small sample of businesses, we sought to shine the light on small businesses and highlight the vital roles they play in the Norfolk economy.
These “Faces of” pages started as an idea to spotlight those who worked in rural communities for our Living Rural section and expanded to our annual Insight business and industry edition, featuring area towns, major employers and essential workers.
This year, we targeted specific areas of Norfolk and the businesses inhabiting those areas. These pages have proven to be popular, and we continue to get requests from local businesses wanting to be part of the pages.
This is just one small way we can be a community advocate for our small businesses.