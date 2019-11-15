U.S. Capitol building

Congress has plenty of unfinished business, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon, especially now with the specter of impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump looming over the nation’s capital.

Not surprisingly, the impeachment hearings have deepened the partisan divide, especially with the 2020 elections looming a year from now.

The coming weeks could be the last, best opportunity for lawmakers to wrap up their work on a broader, full-year $1.4 trillion spending bill and a legislative update to the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement, which is especially sought by Trump’s GOP allies and the party’s Main Street supporters.

One glimmer of hope is the announcement that Congress will pass a temporary spending bill to keep the government running through Dec. 20.

Unfortunately, the politically explosive impeachment hearings and the possibility of impeachment and a trial add yet another layer of complications for lawmakers. That’s not only stalling an agreement on agency budgets, but it’s also complicating action on a long-sought rewrite of the North American trade rules.

The trade updates are generally seen as an improvement over NAFTA, whose provisions enforcing Mexican labor and environmental rules are considered inadequate by many Democrats.

The selling points for the new pact are that it updates NAFTA for the 21st century with hard-won provisions on digital trade, intellectual property, financial services and agricultural trade.

Also, a fight over Trump’s demands for up to $8 billion in new funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence has Congress at an impasse on the huge spending package, which would implement the details of this summer’s hard-won budget accord.

But there is still time for action if the momentum stalls, even if the odds get more dicey in a presidential election year. With any election year, the lame-duck Congress would be hard-pressed to pass anything substantial.

But this year, thanks to the impeachment hearings, the lame duck has made an early arrival. So don’t expect much to get done over the next year or so, unfortunately.

