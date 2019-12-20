Bill and Hillary Clinton earned $10.6 million in 2015, according to their tax filings in 2016. Most of that income — more than $6 million — came from speaking fees before Hillary Clinton launched her presidential campaign in April 2015.
The Clintons released their tax returns in 2016 to try to pressure then presidential rival Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns.
The Clintons have reportedly made over $150 million in speaking fees between 2001 and 2015.
Former President Barack Obama has been giving speeches and charging $400,000 per engagement, according to Bloomberg. Mr. and Mrs. Obama also reportedly signed a $65 million deal for a set of memoirs — a record amount among ex-presidents and their spouses.
And in case anyone thinks it’s just the ex-Democratic presidents who are making a lot for speaking, they are sadly mistaken.
Politco found that George W. Bush gave at least 200 paid speeches, typically earning $100,000 to $175,000 per appearance. The part-time work has earned him tens of millions of dollars.
Keep in mind, these presidential earnings are on top of the six-figure government pension, plus additional benefits. These presidents also receive funds to set up an office wherever they choose, funds to staff it, business travel expenses and Secret Service protection.
We appreciate these ex-presidents for taking advantage of the speaking tour. That’s what capitalism is about. There’s apparently a market to hear ex-presidents and a limited number of ex-presidents to give the speeches. Nevertheless, we wonder if it has become time for the government to end taxpayer pensions and other perks — other than the Secret Service protection. With between four and five ex-presidents in recent years, it adds up.
According to Mark K. Updegrove, who wrote "Second Acts: Presidential Lives and Legacies After the White House," Nebraska-born Gerald Ford was the first president who made speaking engagements lucrative. He earned $10,000 to $40,000 a speech, Updegrove wrote.
Again, there is nothing wrong with this. We just think it is time to end all the taxpayer supported perks but one. The perk that is needed, especially in modern society, is round-the clock security. In this politically charged climate where protesters attack political candidates in public settings, it is highly necessary.
Being a president should not include having to worry about one’s safety upon leaving office. If Secret Service had to be paid for by the president after leaving office, it would impact how a president rules because he would not want to make decisions based on his safety.
Nevertheless, the U.S. federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2020 is $1.10 trillion. Saving a couple million dollars by getting rid of the other perks each year is a start.