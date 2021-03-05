At the peak of mandated closures in the spring, virtually all health and fitness centers in the U.S. were closed. While many have reopened, others have shut their doors for good.
Here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, not only have fitness centers reopened, but new ones have popped up as well.
Many newcomers view quality places to work out as big draws. Walk into the Norfolk Family YMCA on any given day and you’ll find fitness enthusiasts of all ages, whether it be in the weight rooms, on the walking track or in the fieldhouse.
At Norfolk’s newest gym, Evolve Fitness, owner Brooks Boyer said the support of the gym’s members has been incredible, especially through the pandemic. The business not only survived, but finished in the green this past year.
Boyer credits his wife, Leslie, for pushing him to “follow my heart and dreams since the day we met and, when the opportunity arose to take ownership of a gym, I was on a new career journey.”
For Nate and Katie Strehle, that journey has been years in the making, culminating with last month’s opening of Core Health Club in West Point.
Nate Strehle, a 2008 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, had been a personal trainer and gym manager in Omaha and Kansas City. The Strehles decided to move back to West Point last October and bring new life to the historic turn-of-the-century Bauman building.
“I’ve always had a passion for fitness. We started planning to open our own health club three years ago. We knew we wanted to come back to West Point to be closer to family and raise our kids here,” Strehle said.
Cameron and Brittany Schrempp feel the same about Hartington being a great place for families. Their journey included a move to Hartington in 2017, where they continued to offer personal training programs. But they both wanted the chance to operate an actual gym, which they were given an opportunity to do in Hartington with TUF Studios.
Their goal “has always been for (clients) to not stick with us for very long; we just want to reach as many people as we can,” Cameron said. “We’re the type of trainers who train and teach; we’re fixing all their imbalances and continue to fix them, but we let them develop their own training habits after we’ve worked them for a while. From there they can train themselves.”
That’s a journey that will only make Northeast and North Central Nebraska stronger.