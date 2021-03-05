At the peak of mandated closures in the spring, virtually all health and fitness centers in the U.S. were closed. While many have reopened, others have shut their doors for good.

Here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, not only have fitness centers reopened, but new ones have popped up as well.

Many newcomers view quality places to work out as big draws. Walk into the Norfolk Family YMCA on any given day and you’ll find fitness enthusiasts of all ages, whether it be in the weight rooms, on the walking track or in the fieldhouse.

At Norfolk’s newest gym, Evolve Fitness, owner Brooks Boyer said the support of the gym’s members has been incredible, especially through the pandemic. The business not only survived, but finished in the green this past year.

Boyer credits his wife, Leslie, for pushing him to “follow my heart and dreams since the day we met and, when the opportunity arose to take ownership of a gym, I was on a new career journey.”

For Nate and Katie Strehle, that journey has been years in the making, culminating with last month’s opening of Core Health Club in West Point.

Nate Strehle, a 2008 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, had been a personal trainer and gym manager in Omaha and Kansas City. The Strehles decided to move back to West Point last October and bring new life to the historic turn-of-the-century Bauman building.

“I’ve always had a passion for fitness. We started planning to open our own health club three years ago. We knew we wanted to come back to West Point to be closer to family and raise our kids here,” Strehle said.

Cameron and Brittany Schrempp feel the same about Hartington being a great place for families. Their journey included a move to Hartington in 2017, where they continued to offer personal training programs. But they both wanted the chance to operate an actual gym, which they were given an opportunity to do in Hartington with TUF Studios.

Their goal “has always been for (clients) to not stick with us for very long; we just want to reach as many people as we can,” Cameron said. “We’re the type of trainers who train and teach; we’re fixing all their imbalances and continue to fix them, but we let them develop their own training habits after we’ve worked them for a while. From there they can train themselves.”

That’s a journey that will only make Northeast and North Central Nebraska stronger.

Tags

In other news

GOP not supportive — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I am just writing this to tell what I observed at the GOP state meeting held in Columbus on Feb. 27. In no way is this an official statement. I just want the public to know the Nebraska GOP is not supportive of Sen. Ben Sasse. It is absolutely a stronger statement than censure.

Self-inflicted ‘crisis’ — Paul Theobald

OSMOND — For the first time in a few generations, Americans were recently afforded an unusually clear glimpse of why a democratic republic must rely on evidence for decisions related to how it will function. It came in the form of claims of voter fraud from Donald Trump and other prominent R…

Some Republicans confused

Some Republicans confused

Well, one might have predicted it. John Thune’s response to my note attached to his plea for a donation (no contribution was enclosed) to his upcoming campaign was at once disingenuous and self-serving — conveniently avoiding the gist of my complaint. Yes, he and his Republican counterparts …

Appreciate new road, but it narrows — Sharon Thorin

NORFOLK — I appreciate the work Madison County did for the mile from Highway 35 to Norfolk Victory Road in 2020! It is truly a “breath of fresh air” to travel that mile after so many years of “pot holes.” Thank you.

Wage hike makes no sense

Wage hike makes no sense

President Joe Biden, looking around at how to deal with COVID-19’s assault on the economy, is pushing a program that would abet the assault. It would likely eliminate 1.3 million jobs over time, turn some full-time jobs into part-time jobs, raise prices for consumers, put some businesses out…