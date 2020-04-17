NDN logo

By now, most people have probably seen TV news or social media clips of dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk down the drain.

With COVID-19, schools and other food services are closed and not buying much milk.

Some people on social media are quick to judge the farmers as uncaring because they see the milk going to waste.

Logistics aside of how the milk could be given to the poor, that milk should not reach the market or factor into the food supply. If it does, it would not have any impact on prices as intended.

Part of the problem lies in that there have always been plenty of independent dairy producers. And dairy farmers have become more productive through breeding, nutrition and efficiencies by economies of scale.

But there are fewer companies today that buy the milk that produce the milk varieties and ice cream, which can result in more ability to control overall production and manipulate markets.

That’s why, for example, ice cream and milk prices can be higher in the grocery store now than they were a year or two ago, but farmers receive less for their product. It’s not the farmers who are making the dollars.

This is not a new problem. It has been on-going for decades. And the government has tried to help.

In a letter sent last week to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Edge laid out three areas the cooperative sees as critical as the USDA considers how to apply relief from money allocated under the CARES Act economic stimulus package.

Edge is a dairy farm cooperative based in Green Bay, Wis., that advocates direct financial relief to dairy farmers, including for losses by farmers who have had to dispose of milk due to the collapse of a massive market in food service. We think it is only fair, given the relief given to other businesses because of COVID-19.

Edge also seeks major government purchases of dairy foods to fill a growing need among food assistance programs for the millions of people losing jobs.

Finally, it requests the government allow flexibility in labeling and packaging for dairy products redistributed to food assistance programs. That way people can receive the food without delays.

We support these efforts. Estimates are that are only about 40,000 dairy farmers left in the United States. Consider in the mid-1960s, when there were about 350,000 dairy farmers.

At this rate, in another 50 to 60 years, there will be fewer than 5,000 dairy farmers. We think that poses a danger to the milk supply and we are eager to see solutions, hopefully something that is sustainable.

