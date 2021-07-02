A countywide enhanced public transportation system would be a welcomed venture but probably isn’t worth pursuing unless federal funds can be secured for much of it.
Details on the proposed North Fork Area Transit were shared recently with both the Norfolk City Council and Madison County Board of Commissioners. Each government entity is being asked to contribute $1 million in start-up costs to help secure the venture.
For those unfamiliar, the North Fork Area Transit is changing its name from Norfolk Area Transit to be more reflective of its reach beyond Norfolk. And the time to expand beyond Norfolk appears to have arrived. Corinne Donahue, a senior transportation planner at Olsson Associates in Omaha, said the state did a transportation study five years ago for 15 counties in the northeast region of Nebraska, including Madison County.
Donahue said for those around the region who don’t have a car, transportation is a major issue. While Norfolk has the biggest request for service, there also are requests to go to Madison because of all the services there, including the courthouse, Donahue said.
The proposal would provide enhanced bus and shuttle type service within a 30-mile radius of Norfolk, including all the cities in the county. Its initial cost would be about $6 million to $7 million, with the bulk of the funds coming from state and federal funds. Historically, Norfolk Area Transit provided about 25,000 rides a year, which equals about 83 rides a day. It serves mostly senior citizens and people with disabilities. Ridership increased significantly from 2017 to 2021. Daily rides in 2017 were about 83 and are now up over 200.
Kearney built a similar system in 2013. Steve Rames, who also is Norfolk’s city engineer and president of the local transportation board, said a building to house the system would be needed, which would be located in Norfolk. A fleet that could include up to seven buses would be part of it.
The Wilkins Architecture Design Planning system is assisting in design for the project.
The business also has done projects around Norfolk and designed Kearney’s system.
We appreciate the willingness of Madison County and the City of Norfolk to work together. Once the transit system is established, the smaller communities that would be served also could provide minor funding.
We also know more public transportation is the wave of the future. It would help to develop the Norfolk micropolitan area with workers, shopping, entertainment and medical needs.
But it is hard for us to get too excited until we know with certainty if federal funds can be secured. And the region should not be ashamed for seeking federal assistance. Other cities in Nebraska and the nation routinely seek these type of funds.