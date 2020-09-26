Had this been a normal year, Nebraska would almost certainly be playing a home football game on this last Saturday of September. It likely would be a relaxing win against a nonconference foe, although even that no longer is a given. And as we all know, nothing has been normal in 2020.
Although there won’t be football on Saturday, there will be again in four weeks in Columbus at Ohio State. After weeks of trying to find a way for Nebraska to play after the Big Ten initially canceled its season, Nebraskans got their wish.
Sure, it is a truncated season, but it is Cornhusker football. And a nine-game season is nearly a full season, even if it will be four home games with few fans in attendance.
Given the games are on TV, we predict there will be many fans who still go to Lincoln to enjoy some of the game-day atmosphere. But whatever the location, watching football on a fall Saturday with family and friends is always fun.
So what is with all the fans complaining about the Big Ten administrators sticking it to Nebraska with the schedule? If they did, so what? We wanted football and we got it.
This might be a good time to dust off Tom Osborne’s book, “More Than Winning.” Written before he won his three national championships, Osborne discusses how he prepared his players for football games and life. While winning was important, it wasn’t the only objective.
Osborne discusses how much preparation and work went into the program by players. He also discusses how important academics and getting players prepared for life after football was. If everyone did the work, the wins seemed to take care of themselves.
And as far as schedules go, the old Nebraska teams didn’t care. They welcomed any team or would go on the road anywhere, including places like Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa, Los Angeles and South Bend.
As Osborne repeatedly states in the book, his philosophy with players was to focus on how they played the game — the process of preparing, the effort they display during the game and the attitude they carry on the field.
“These are all things that we can control and that reflect on the process of athletics. Many times the end result — the win or the loss — we cannot control. It may hinge on the bounce of the football, it may depend on who has the better athletes, it may depend on an official’s call. Therefore, we spend a lot more time trying to talk about process rather than end results with our players.”
Let’s be thankful there is football. And be thankful Scott Frost, who learned under Osborne, has the same fighting spirit. Champions take the circumstances they are dealt and prepare as best they can. They don’t worry about anything else.