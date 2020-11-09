Why the hurry in declaring Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race?
Media outlets across the country — including this one — reported the news Saturday morning that Biden had been declared the winner in Pennsylvania.
Despite proclamations that the election was over and President Donald Trump should concede, questions still remain. In this space last week on Election Day, we cautioned Americans to be patient. With those questions unanswered, those words still ring true.
For those saying we need to move on, remember that the 2000 Bush-Gore race wasn’t decided until well into December, and that involved results from just one state. Here, we are talking close races in multiple states.
In Pennsylvania, the president’s legal team has said up to 900,000 ballots could be invalid. Biden has a lead of 41,000 votes in the state. In addition, Justice Samuel Alito has ordered the state to segregate late-arrival ballots from the rest of the mail-in ballots.
In Nevada, more than 3,000 individuals may have cast ballots after moving from the state, according to the state Republican Party. Recounts also are being sought in several states. Biden leads Trump by 0.2% in Georgia, 0.5% in Arizona, 0.7% in Wisconsin
In Michigan, major errors were discovered in one county because of what was blamed on human error and a missed software update. The initial numbers showed Biden beating Trump by about 3,000 votes when it turns out Trump beat Biden by about 2,500 votes. How many other counties may have encountered such problems?
It’s crucial to our country to have faith in our elections and, in turn, our democracy.
These allegations need to be looked at. Otherwise, we may be looking at another four years of mistrust. Biden, as a result, would have a cloud over his presidency with the up to 70 million people who voted for Trump believing that the former vice president was elected illegitimately.
Sound familiar?
Many Democrats still believe Russians played a role in Trump’s win four years ago. Let’s not go down a similar path this time around.
“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government,” Trump said in a statement.
“Every legal vote should be counted. All sides must get to observe the process,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week.
Once all legal votes are counted, we should rally behind the winner, whether that be Biden or Trump.
But let the process play out.
Let’s get this right no matter how long it takes.