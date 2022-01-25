With each passing day, we hope that the chances of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending plan being revived grow less and less.
Part of our concerns is that the $1.7 trillion social spending measure actually would have cost taxpayers much more than that. The bill was filled with accounting gimmicks designed to mask the authors’ intent. American taxpayers don’t deserve that kind of guise and deception.
But a bigger problem is what the legislation contained, including extreme elements of a far-left agenda. That’s why Republican senators, along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, opposed it.
The Biden administration and its supporters in Congress can continue to try to revise the legislation. But it will be via a go-it-alone partisan agenda that doesn’t have the support of a majority in Congress — or the American people — through the use of executive orders and federal agency mandates.
It would be far better if the White House — and good for the nation as a whole — if it made an honest effort to bring people together, find common ground on key priorities and address the many issues the nation is facing.
Akash Chougule, vice president of Americans for Prosperity, recently wrote, “Pressing forward would be bad policy and bad politics. The more Americans learned about the particulars of Build Back Better, the more they opposed it. The more gimmicks that were used to hide the true cost, the more obvious it became that this was terrible policy.”
The solution the administration ought to choose is to make an honest effort to identify key priorities, build a coalition around those ideas and move forward on consensus policy proposals.
But that means doing the hard work of legislating and negotiating, of sitting down with political opponents in good faith and discussing what’s really important.
So far, the authors of Build Back Better have ignored the real economic challenges facing the country — inflation, a labor shortage and supply chain interruptions. Instead of trying to push a partisan ideological agenda through a 50-50 Senate, these are the challenges Congress and the White House should be focused on addressing in a bipartisan manner to improve people’s lives in 2022.
Americans should be thankful that Build Back Better ran aground. While it contained important and helpful pieces, others were unnecessary and outrageously expensive. What’s needed now is to encourage those in Washington, D.C., to come up with something better that addresses the needs of the people they represent.