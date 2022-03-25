More than two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, relief and hope have crept back for much of the country.
Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have plummeted 80% across the U.S. since a mid-January pandemic peak, dropping to the lowest levels since July 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts have followed the same trend line to the lowest counts since last summer as well. Mirroring the nation’s numbers, Nebraska’s COVID rate is at an eight-month low.
But despite those positive trends, health experts are urging caution.
Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious-disease physician and epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, told The Associated Press it’s certainly good news that the U.S. seems to be at the tail end of a peak.
“We have new variants emerge, and those new variants fuel large waves, epidemic waves,” Ko said. “The big question is, are they going to be as mild or less severe as omicron? Are they going to be ... more severe? Unfortunately, I can’t predict that.”
While it’s certainly premature to declare victory, it’s time to ease mask mandates, vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 measures. In many places, such restrictions are being eliminated — including the last statewide mask mandate in the U.S., in Hawaii, which ends today.
Despite those positive trends, there have been a few head-scratching holdouts elsewhere.
As one example, while athletes and performers were exempted Thursday, New York City’s sweeping vaccine mandate still applies to thousands of others, including private workers and government employees.
The city’s largest police union, which has sued the city over the mandate, said its officers “don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens.”
While Mayor Eric Adams repealed the Key2NYC vaccine mandate covering indoor spaces like gyms, dining and entertainment earlier this month, the private employer mandate largely remains in effect.
It’s past time to drop such mandates, and that includes the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks.
Seventeen Republican members of Congress — none from Nebraska — have sued the CDC, saying the mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority. The CDC recently extended the air travel mandate to April 18.
“People can sit shoulder to shoulder in restaurants across the land now, without a mask,” said Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker. “They can go to malls. Everywhere but an airport — looks a lot like a shopping mall to me.”
Common sense, not court cases, should rule here.