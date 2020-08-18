This flu season comes accompanied by a visitor that has long overstayed its welcome.
While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. In this context, getting a flu vaccine could be more important than ever. The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine.
Yet countries in the Southern Hemisphere are reporting lower numbers of flu cases this year compared with previous years — and health officials are attributing the decline to widespread coronavirus restrictions such as mask wearing, travel restrictions and social distancing.
For example, the Wall Street Journal found that as of this month, Chile had 1,134 seasonal respiratory infections so far this year, compared with 20,949 such infections over the same time period last year. And in the first two weeks of July, which typically is the height of flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, Chile reported no new cases of the flu.
Here in Nebraska, the CDC reported that last year’s flu season saw its highest level of activity from late November to late March — when the coronavirus began its invasion across the country.
Because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu, the CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
Like COVID-19, a lot of the same advice is recommended in warding off the spread of influenza, namely staying home when you are sick, cleaning your hands often and avoiding close contact with others who are sick.
Unlike COVID-19, there is a vaccine that can prevent some serious respiratory illnesses.
Vaccine manufacturers have projected that they will supply between 194 million and 198 million doses of influenza vaccine for the 2020-21 season. This is a 20 million dose increase compared to the record 175 million doses distributed for the 2019-20 flu season.
Yet only half of Nebraskans take steps to protect themselves from influenza, according to numbers from the 2018-19 flu season.
That’s not enough. With the race to make a COVID-19 vaccine, let’s take advantage of a vaccine we already have.