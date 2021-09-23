Something that has been discussed for at least 10 years is finally going to happen — the merger of the Madison County dispatch services with Norfolk dispatch services. Madison County is the last county of its size to have two dispatch centers. And with the cost to operate 911 dispatch centers, it makes sense.
Madison County board chairman Troy Uhlir said, “I have to take my hat off to these two (Sheriff Todd Volk and Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller). We have been talking about this for years.”
There are a lot of technical employees from both the city and county who also helped to work it out. In the past, it was looked at and then realized how difficult it would be, so it was delayed, Uhlir said.
“And maybe then the savings weren’t as much,” he said, but with unfunded mandates coming, it makes sense to get it finished now.
Volk said he wouldn’t go along with the merger if he wasn’t confident it would be successful. In addition, the county has had difficulty at times finding enough dispatchers.
One of the things driving the merger is what is known as Next Generation 911. It is an initiative to update the 911 service infrastructure to improve public emergency communications services in a wireless mobile society.
Miller said with “Next Gen 911,” dispatchers will be able to get more than a phone number, but “X, Y and Z,” meaning longitude, latitude and, in some cases, height.
Height? Why would that be important? Miller said in some cases when dispatchers don’t know where someone is at, they can possibly tell where they are by how high they are or what floor they are on if it is an apartment or multiple-level office.
“Next Gen 911 will provide a better software option for people so that we can better serve people quicker,” Miller said. “And our map will be more accurate. That’s the drive behind the regionalization.”
We know there are bound to be a few hiccups initially when the change takes place in October. Already, Miller said the original plan was to have a building renovation at the Norfolk Police Division completed, but that didn’t work out. The dispatchers will work in tight quarters initially, he said.
Then at some point in the near future, the classroom and conference room in the northwest corner of the police station will be gutted and transformed to have room for six stations. The City of Norfolk has three dispatch stations. Madison County has two stations, with all the equipment from Madison County being moved over to Norfolk. The final dispatch station will allow for future growth.
Dispatchers can’t afford to make mistakes. We are confident that our elected leaders and law enforcement agencies have studied it thoroughly and will be successful.