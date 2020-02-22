Starting next month, Americans will begin the once-a-decade task of filling out U.S. Census forms, and this year marks the first census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet.
Also, census workers who knock on the doors of homes that have not responded will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers.
Unlike the Iowa caucuses — where a newly developed smartphone app was blamed for delaying the reporting of results from the first-in-the-nation presidential contest — problems with the census count would have far-reaching implications.
An accurate count is crucial for determining how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
In Iowa, fewer than 200,000 voters picked a candidate. The census will be conducted on a much grander scale as it attempts to count residents in almost 130 million households with the help of 52 IT systems. The nationwide headcount has been touted as the largest peacetime operation the government undertakes.
“All systems are go,” said Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau.
Yet there are issues still being worked out, including:
Concerns that the primary system, developed by a third-party contractor, would not be able to handle excessive traffic. That prompted census officials to employ a backup data-collection system for handling the online responses.
Cybersecurity, as the census could be an attractive target for hackers looking to sow chaos and undermine confidence in the U.S. government. In a worst-case scenario, vital records could be deleted or polluted with junk data. That’s what happened in Australia in 2016, when a denial-of-service attack knocked its online census offline, flooding it with junk data. The census bureau promises that responses to the questionnaire will be kept confidential through encryption, and foreign IP addresses will be blocked and bots will be stopped from filling out fake responses.
Problems with the mobile app that will be used by census takers who will be sent out to visit the homes of residents who have not filled out the forms by May. Bureau officials are still working to find out why the app sometimes needs to be restarted or reinstalled for it to work properly, according to a Government Accountability Office report released last week.
“The bureau needs to quickly ensure that the system is ready and that contingency plans are finalized to reflect this change and fully tested before going live,” Nick Marinos, the GAO’s director of information technology, testified at a recent congressional hearing.
The census bureau doesn’t appear to be concerned, with bureau officials saying it is prepared to distribute millions of paper forms if needed.
“We can recover data if we had a breach,” said Albert Fontenot, an associate director at the bureau. “At the worst case, we would send someone out to recollect that data.”
That’s not reassuring. The nation is counting on a smoothly run census.