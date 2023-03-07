Fundraising is a challenge even under the best of circumstances. When the North Fork Area Transit sought to raise $500,000 in just a few weeks last month, it was anything but.
The fact that the goal was reached on Feb. 28 is testament to Norfolk being a community of excellence.
Late last year, when financial misdeeds — allegedly at the hands of Jeff Stewart, the transit system’s general manager — were uncovered, it led to the rapid shutdown of a public service that had been embraced by the Norfolk area.
The transportation services that were being used to transport children to school, elderly residents to medical appointments and workers to their places of employment, among others, were shuttered. It didn’t take long for stories of how the absence of transportation was providing to be a hardship for many.
The natural reaction to the situation was to be angry and frustrated over the alleged embezzlement of funds. But those emotions weren’t going to solve the problem.
Fundraising efforts began by members of the North Fork Area Transit board of directors, but momentum was difficult to achieve. Then the Johnny Carson Foundation stepped up with news of a $500,000 gift that would be provided if $500,000 in local funds also could be raised within a month’s time.
That decision by the Carson foundation’s board was instrumental in helping Norfolk businesses, individuals and organizations to stop focusing on the circumstances that led to the need for a fund drive and concentrate instead on the need for transportation services.
The Carson foundation has been a key player in a number of important civic improvements in this community over several decades. It came through again with its challenge grant, and deserves the community’s gratitude.
We’re as interested as anyone in seeing the results of law enforcement investigations of what took place and led to the loss of funds. Those responsible deserve to be punished for betraying the public’s trust. We have confidence that those conducting the investigative work will ultimately be successful. And there’s no question that, moving forward, the North Fork Area Transit will employ some of the toughest financial oversight policies and practices.
But perhaps what’s more important is that Norfolk came together, once again, and met a community need by its financial support to transit agency. That’s why we think it’s entirely accurate to regard Norfolk as a community of excellence.