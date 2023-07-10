Northeast Nebraskans have every reason to be pleased that state senators earlier this year saw fit to approve issuing bonds for highway construction.
The passage of Legislative Bill 706 — after it was amended into LB727 — likely will result in speedier progress on completion of the Highway 275 and Highway 81 expressways. But as members of the Nebraska State Highway Commission well know, issuing bonds isn’t a complete solution.
Another issue is looming when it comes to funding highway maintenance and construction — the dwindling revenue produced by gasoline taxes. Nebraska’s highway commissioners and others know that individual states — and the nation as a whole — face myriad hurdles in figuring out the best way to reduce reliance on or replace motor fuel taxes. It’s because the purchasing power made possible by gas tax revenues is less each year, in part because of inflation, fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered vehicles and the rise of electric cars.
A recent Associated Press article detailed how several states are experimenting with a variety of alternative funding sources. Road usage charges — also known as mileage-based user fees — are the most popular ideas, at least for now. To that end, the federal government itself is piloting its own program this year, funded by $125 million from the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed in November 2021.
Three states — Oregon, Utah and Virginia — already are generating revenue from road usage charges, and Hawaii is slated to become the fourth. In Oregon, for example, a small tracking device is used to record the miles driven by a motorist and is charged based on that rather than the gasoline actually purchased at the pump.
Other experimental measures include imposing additional taxes or registration fees for electric vehicles or adding per-kilowatt-hour taxes to electricity accessed at public charging stations. Colorado has added a 27-cent tax to home deliveries from Amazon and other online retailers to help fund transportation projects. Some states also are testing electronic tolling systems.
Even though usage taxes have considerable support, challenges remain — such as figuring out how to account for multistate trips. A motorist who drives back and forth between Crofton and Yankton, South Dakota, regularly would require usage taxes collected by both states.
We don’t envy the highway officials who must figure out the best solution, but there’s no question that change needs to occur in the years ahead. Relying solely on gasoline taxes has worked well for decades, but if Northeast Nebraskans and others want a consistent, adequate revenue source for future highway needs, a new method is needed.