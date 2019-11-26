Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY WITH NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW COULD FALL AT THE RATE OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR FOR A TIME THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&