The debates and joint appearances for Democratic presidential candidates have been going on for some time now.
Mike Flood of Norfolk, the former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, recently announced his candidacy to represent Madison County in the Unicameral. Only a few days later, state Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced her intent to seek re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.
Hardly a day goes by now where there isn’t a man or woman announcing a political candidacy.
Meanwhile, Robert Evnen, Nebraska’s secretary of state, announced Dec. 2 as the official date that candidates can file the paperwork required to run for office. County election commissioners, like Anne Pruss in Madison County, have been doing the necessary preparatory work for some time now.
So, even though it is still almost a year before the 2020 general election will take place in November, there’s no question that election season already is in full swing.
What might the next election hold?
With Donald Trump seeking reelection on the Republican ticket, the nation is almost guaranteed lots of verbal fireworks. The nontraditional Mr. Trump has shown no signs of changing his way of doing business.
On the Democratic side of things, there seem to be more candidates than can be counted, although some already have dropped out.
Statewide, legislative races could prove interesting given the property tax reform issue looming over Nebraska. It’s possible that the 2020 legislative session may provide a remedy before elections take place next year, but one can’t count on that happening.
It also will be interesting to see which of the local, county or regional races draw the most attention and candidates.
Will it be natural resources districts, whose board members exercise authority over areas like water usage? What about school boards and the need to try to balance providing quality education for students without overly burdening property taxpayers? Or will a local city council, mayoral race or the board of governors at Northeast Community College in Norfolk result in strongly contested races?
There also will be some ballot issues — whether a local issue or a statewide referendum — that are likely to be controversial.
Between now and March 2 — the last day for non-incumbents to file for office — it’s always interesting to monitor who has or hasn’t chosen to run. Elections are the lifeblood of a representative democracy. We can grow weary of the trappings of an election, but we should never fail to recognize the importance of the process.