If President Biden is serious about seeking a second term, he must fix the problem of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Though Biden’s poll numbers are currently not much better than Harris’, latest polling by the Los Angeles Times finds as of this month “41% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 53% had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -12 percentage points.” One wonders what those 41 percent see as Harris’ accomplishments, because there have been none, as far as I can tell.

Republicans will likely make Biden’s age an issue in the coming campaign and whether Harris is qualified and smart enough to become president should something happen to him. That has always been important in choosing any vice president.

Harris may be unique among modern vice presidents because in addition to what would look like a weak resume if she were applying for a second term, she has the additional baggage of being inarticulate.

Earlier this month at an event sponsored by Essence magazine in New Orleans, Harris said things I defy anyone to translate: “Culture is (pause) It is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And, and present culture is the way we express our feeling about the moment. And, and we should always find time to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy ‘cause, eeeh, you know, it comes in the morning (cackles). We also have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and, and and, a connection to how people are experiencing life and I think about it in that way, too.”

I tried reading her comments backward, thinking she might be speaking in code, but that wasn’t any clearer.

Two women on stage with Harris are seen nodding as if they understand what she is saying. They should tell us. Critics have called her verbiage a “word salad.” She seems to be picking words at random from a dictionary without connecting verbs, thoughts, or relevance.

I never thought anyone could make President Biden seem more articulate. She does, with or without a teleprompter.

Effective politicians need to be able to communicate with voters and the larger public. Not all our presidents and vice presidents have the gift of speaking well like Daniel Webster, Winston Churchill or in recent times, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, but at least most could speak “the king’s English” and be understood.

Imagine a presidential speech from Kamala Harris that begins “Good evening, my fellow Americans” and quickly descends to the level of her remarks in New Orleans. Worse, does she understand and can she articulate the administration’s foreign and domestic policies? She was tasked with doing something about the border, but has done nothing, chiefly because in some fairness to her, President Biden appears to want it kept open.

There is not a single accomplishment any of those 41 percenters who have a favorable opinion of Harris can point to. It is why President Biden must replace her as his running mate. He would face a backlash from groups that have hailed her as the first female and person of color vice president and who appear more interested in diversity than in real accomplishments.

A stronger, more accomplished and articulate vice president would be the best insurance policy for Democrats should Biden win and not be able to finish a second term.

Tags

In other news

Here’s a win for rural broadband

Here’s a win for rural broadband

In this polarized age, the news often floods our minds with problems and criticisms. We rarely hear truly good news — news of cooperation and achievement. Today, I’m excited to recap some incredible news for our great state.

It is getting harder to recognize the U.S.

It is getting harder to recognize the U.S.

As conversations often go these days, this one wasn’t overloaded with good news. Cherished friends in Scotland deemed their country to have surpassed the tipping point — having gone over the edge, so to speak. They feel like strangers in their own land — no longer sure about their country’s …

Contact board members — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — I’m writing this to make the public aware of the need to share their views with the NPS Board of Education members on an issue. Last year the three new board members who were elected ran on transparency with the public and a desire to represent the parents and the taxpayers of Norfolk.

‘Self-inflicted’ problems — Jim and Kathy Kaufman

NEWMAN GROVE — This is in response to the June 24 letter from Battle Creek. Why is it OK to eminent domain the landowners and not the homeowners? We have owned and operated our farm over 40 years! This is our livelihood too.

Other nations want what we were

Other nations want what we were

What a welcome home. A topless trans person proudly flashing a party on the White House lawn. A mysterious bag of cocaine turning up in the West Wing.

Where is the money? — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — Shortly after I sent my last letter to the editor, I read where Johnson Park would be closing the week of July 4, for the removal of the play equipment, and picnic table pads and basketball court! It would be closed until 2024! Also, trees are slated to be removed/moved, even thoug…