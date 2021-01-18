In a speech at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1968 — five days before he was assassinated — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke these words that, unfortunately, still ring true more than 50 years later.
“Through our scientific and technological genius, we have made of this world a neighborhood and yet we have not had the ethical commitment to make of it a brotherhood,” Dr. King said in his effort to end racial discrimination. “But somehow, and in some way, we have got to do this. We must all learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools.”
With the increasing rancor throughout the country and now a twice-impeached president in the wake of protesters storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, we need to realize that we are tied together as Americans first.
Not Republicans or Democrats. Not Black or White. Not wealthy or poor.
What better time to do that than this week, starting on a day honoring Dr. King? As a nation, we have come together through two world wars, the Cold War, the Great Depression and the 9/11 attacks. We also can make it through COVID-19 and the political upheaval and division of today.
With Joe Biden’s inauguration as this nation’s next president Wednesday, now is the time for Americans to stand together.
Four years ago in his inaugural address, President Donald Trump told Americans: “The Bible tells us, ‘How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.”
Too often over the past four years, that hasn’t been the case.
Let’s not make this four more years of strife. We’re not off to the best of starts with the House voting to impeach President Trump again and the Senate looking at conducting a trial for someone who will no longer be in office.
As Trump and past presidents have done, we expect President-elect Biden to promote unity in his inauguration address — similar to his Thanksgiving Day speech. “We need to remember we’re at war with the virus, not with one another, not with each other. This is the moment where we need to instill our spines, redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves to the fight. Let’s remember, we’re all in this together. Sounds trite to say, but we’re all in this together,” he said.
That brings us back to Dr. King’s words: Live together or perish as fools. Let’s choose the former no matter what comes our way.