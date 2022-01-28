Norfolk Republicans and other members of the GOP in the 1st District will have a tough decision to make for the May primary. While we don’t necessarily like how this all came about, we think Nebraskans will be the better for it.
Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood, who was reelected to serve the 19th District in 2020 after previously serving from 2005 to 2013, faces incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has been serving the district since Jan. 3, 2005. Normally, incumbents don’t face challengers from their own party, but Mr. Fortenberry faces his own challenge.
On Oct. 19, 2021, Mr. Fortenberry was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators related to a campaign donation. For his part, Mr. Fortenberry has stated that he was unaware that the contribution to his campaign had been made and that he had cooperated with investigators.
While Mr. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty, he also resigned from his congressional committee seats. Some have questioned the allegations. Politico reported, “The Justice Department’s prosecution of a Republican lawmaker for allegedly lying to the FBI is raising thorny issues about the use of surreptitious tactics during investigations into members of Congress. The false-statement indictment brought against ... (Mr. Fortenberry) is also resurfacing many of the same questions that triggered a firestorm of controversy around the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.”
Most people who know the Lincoln congressman know that he is a man of character and appears to have been tricked. He has maintained that he was trying to cooperate with the investigation and didn’t recall details of the 2018 phone call, saying he was misled and “set up” by federal agents. Nevertheless, this battle to clear
his name will take time away from his reelection.
We certainly appreciate Mr. Fortenberry’s voting record in Congress. He has regularly visited the district, including Norfolk. At the same time, Sen. Flood also has a proven conservative history and has noted the importance of the seat, especially against the liberal leanings of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sen. Flood said he decided to run amid concerns that Mr. Fortenberry’s indictment puts his seat in jeopardy.
The end result is that both candidates are hard-working and filled with Nebraska values. Let’s hope they have good healthy discussions and can discuss issues without making it personal.
In a free country, healthy debate isn’t just needed at times; it’s required. In this race, Republicans are sure to have a battle-tested candidate against the Democrats, who have made it known that they won’t be conceding any mid-term elections, including this one.