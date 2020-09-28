In a rare show of unity, the U.S. House of Representatives is threatening sanctions over the alleged use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.
The House voted 406-3 to declare that any goods produced in the region are presumptively made with the forced labor of detained Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and therefore banned from being imported to the U.S. If enacted into law, that could force companies to avoid a region that products 80% of the cotton in China, one of the world’s top producers of the fiber, as well as tomatoes and manufactured goods.
This would be in addition to U.S. sanctions already in place, which have affected current and former suppliers to major international clothing brands that include Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Nike.
Further action is needed to press China to stop a campaign that has resulted in the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under brutal conditions. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the United Nations to lead a mission to China to inspect human rights practices in the region.
China has defended the camps as “vocational education centers” intended to “purge ideological diseases,” including terrorism and religious extremism.
While the Chinese have decried the bill as “a lie fabricated by some organizations and personnel in the United States and the West,” new research reveals that China is continuing to invest in detention camps in the region.
At least 61 suspected detention facilities showed signs of new construction between July 2019 and July 2020, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said in a report released earlier this month. Some 14 such centers were still under construction this year after Xinjiang authorities said all detainees had “graduated,” said ASPI, an Australia- and U.S.-backed research institute that has been tracking the camp network for more than two years.
About half of the recently expanded camps had greater security features, suggesting a shift toward more prison-style facilities from lower-security “re-education centers,” the report found. In all, ASPI identified 380 suspected detention facilities built since 2017 in the region, which is roughly the size of Alaska and home to an estimated 10 million Turkic-speaking Uighurs.
China’s record on human rights is surely the worst of any major power in the world and getting worse. No matter what you call them, these facilities need to be halted, and we appreciate the show of unity by the House and around the globe.