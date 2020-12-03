Wisdom found in words for the ages

Perhaps you’ve heard of it. During my growing years it was never one of my favorite clichés since it meant that my behavior and what might benefit me had to be considered in context.
But “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander” was a subtle, oft-spoken directive back in my day. And it was effective — given the concomitant absence of a good rationale for justifying special treatment.
It went right along with other witticisms that to my mind, if not taken as gospel, seemed sufficiently common sense oriented to the point of acceptance without argument, as follows: “A penny saved is a penny earned,” “It’s too late to lock the barn door after the horse has been stolen,” “Receive before you write, but write before you pay,” “He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals,” and “Better to slip with foot than tongue.”
There were others, too, that I suspect may have been plucked (fowl pun intended) from the great Ben Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac (he and the great Mark Twain will always be my favorite personalities) dating all the way back to the year 1732: “The chickens always come home to roost,” “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” and “The early bird gets the worm.” Those, also, were customary fare abetting acceptable conduct.
Which may have required reinforcement on occasion by a bit of not-so-gentle coaxing to achieve the desired result. Interestingly, I had assumed that such time-tested adages (familiar to me and to others sharing a common upbringing) and the devoted attention that accompanied them had passed their time of use or usefulness — given today’s absentee oversight model that by most appearances has ceded the job to technology.
But then it happened! Perhaps I should have anticipated it — given that my earlier column, “An Idea For The Ages In South Dakota,” had the potential of recalling ill-feelings dating to the last half of the 18th and the beginning of the 19th century.
A lifesize bronze honoring the great chief Sitting Bull? Placed right there in front of the new civic center in Rapid City? Thousands of folks being confronted with memories long put to death, er ... bed?
“LET SLEEPING DOGS LIE” the messages cajoled — many coming to my doorstep from unanticipated corners. Perplexingly, the responses initially were overwhelmingly positive, only to be followed by directives suggesting caution. Had I underestimated the likelihood of antiquated bias and prejudice pre-empting what seemed a reasonable proposal?
Is it possible that old injuries still boil with irritation and resentment — with society suffering because of it?
In a word, “yes.” My sense is that the aforementioned cliché is a trite adage offering a false premise — namely that an offense or an omission or a disservice of sorts that begs for atonement is best left to rot — perhaps for reasons concerned with selfish desires or interests, however unwholesome or ill-intentioned they may be.
Aren’t we better served by working to right wrongs — rousing to awareness those “sleeping dogs” to make amends?
Personally, I miss all of the old aphorisms and generalizations and sayings that tended to play on one’s brain — especially for encouraging moral excellence at opportune moments when virtue called. Rarely do we hear them these days. Why is that, do you think? Could it be because the standards and truths that they referenced are inconvenient and inconsistent with customary routines pertaining to lives and livelihoods in 2020?
Well, maybe so. Still, the following witty, insightful gems from Poor Richard are fashionably pertinent: “Three may keep a secret but two of them are dead,” “He that lies down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.” “Wealth is not his that has it, but his that enjoys it,” “Creditors have better memories than debtors,” “The worst wheel of the cart makes the most noise,” and “Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards.”