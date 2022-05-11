While U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s name wasn’t on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, she epitomizes the journey taken by many into politics — especially in Nebraska.
Fischer grew up in Lincoln and later moved to the Sandhills, where she became a rancher and raised a family. She later served on the local school board and went on to serve District 43 in the Nebraska Legislature. Now, she represents Nebraska in the U.S. Senate.
“These opportunities and experiences have shaped my character,” Fischer said. “They have made me who I am, and they have helped guide the course of my life’s work.”
Her life’s work now happens to be government service.
In looking at the results of Tuesday’s primary, we see many candidates on that same path.
In the race for the First District seat in the U.S. House, Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln emerged as overwhelming winners. Both serve together in the Legislature, where senators earn a salary of $12,000 per year.
Flood and Pansing Brooks also are both attorneys and business owners. Flood has served in the Legislature for 10 years, while Pansing Brooks has served eight — hardly the definition of a career politician.
Now they’re seeking to replace Jeff Fortenberry, who served 17 years in the U.S. House. Fortenberry worked in the publishing industry and served for four years on the Lincoln City Council before emerging from a crowded pack of Republican candidates in 2004 on his way to the first of eight primary wins.
Fortenberry’s name remained on the primary ballot, even though he resigned in March after being convicted of lying to the FBI. On Tuesday, he was soundly defeated by Flood, whose political career, coincidentally, began on the same day of Fortenberry’s initial House win in 2004. On that day, Flood ran unopposed for the District 19 seat in the Legislature representing Madison County.
Similarly, in statewide and local races, we aren’t seeing career politicians, either.
In the governor’s race, Jim Pillen emerged as the victor on the Republican side. While he has served 10 years on the University of Nebaska Board of Regents, he also runs a thriving hog operation. Charles Herbster, a cattle producer, has never held political office, and Brett Lindstrom works in financial services while also working alongside Flood and Pansing Brooks in the Legislature.
The Norfolk City Council race featured two business owners and a long-term care worker. The school board race boasted seven candidates with diverse work backgrounds, from education to real estate.
These are all candidates with a heart for serving their community and making it better. And that’s refreshing to see.