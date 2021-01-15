By the end of this month, late night talk shows, Comedy Central specials and “Saturday Night Live” might see a surge in TV ratings.
With President Donald Trump out of the office, who will be around for them to make fun of? Mr. Trump was a favorite and sometimes easy target for jokes.
Will they now try to sprinkle in a few jokes that target President-elect Joe Biden or does this new age of comedy require everything to be in step with the new liberalism?
Every presidential administration represents a golden opportunity for humor. The Biden administration is no different. So, will comedy writers try to expand their audience? Will they work to get conservatives back or move onto attacking other conservative values?
Politics has always been fair game for comedians. And there have been some great comedians who for decades poked fun at both political parties. Norfolk native Johnny Carson has been off the air now for nearly 30 years, but many Nebraskans who have at least a hint of gray hair can remember asking their parents for permission to stay up late in order to hear Carson’s monologue on “The Tonight Show.”
Carson’s monologue often featured political and social commentary, many times taking items he gleamed from newspaper articles. Anyone who is too young to remember can check out his DVDs or find Youtube clips.
During Watergate, for example, the country knew President Richard Nixon had engaged in a cover-up and was in trouble from Mr. Carson’s nightly monologues. During President Jimmy Carter’s administration, Mr. Carson focused on the president’s toothy grin and laid-back attitude toward problems, such as the energy crisis or double digit inflation.
Sure, the world wasn’t as partisan as it is today, and Carson reflected that. He didn’t try to make it worse, and he steered away from mean-spirited humor. For viewers, it didn’t matter what side of the political aisle a person belonged because all could laugh at themselves without feeling like they were being attacked.
For the past four years, it has been hard for the millions of conservatives who voted for Mr. Trump to watch comedy routines and shows. The jokes have been nonstop in making fun of the president. Most of the time, the people telling the jokes just come off as mean and angry. They aren’t jokes so much as political rants.
So will the nation be less divided in 2021 as Mr. Biden has promised? We shall see, but part of it might occur if political humor could at least try to regain some sort of balance, with an occasional joke or two poking fun at Mr. Biden.
With his exceptional memory, however, that might be difficult (rim shot).