One of the great things about being an athlete at Nebraska, especially playing football or volleyball, is all the attention from Cornhusker fans. In just about any newspaper or Nebraska TV news program, athletes are treated as celebrities. They usually are recognizable when they appear in public, with fans sometimes seeking autographs or selfies with them.

Even decades later, former Nebraska athletes often are remembered. This type of status isn’t common at every Division I school. Pick up a copy of the Minneapolis Star Tribune or Chicago Tribune and look at the type of coverage that the University of Minnesota, Northwestern and Illinois football teams receive. With so many other sports, including professional teams, these Big Ten institutions are among those that hardly record a blip on the average fan’s radar.

And now, thanks to the NCAA loosening restrictions, college athletes, especially at Nebraska, can benefit from that exposure. Athletes may collect royalties from use of their “name, image and likeness” or NIL. The Big Ten Conference in the first year reportedly had the highest earnings for both NIL and number of deals.

In January of this year when Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transferred to Nebraska, he told the press, “Nebraska is probably hands-down one of the best programs in the country for name, image and likeness opportunities.”

Even linemen can get in on the action. A year ago last August, Norfolk Catholic graduate and current starting left guard Ethan Piper was one of several Cornhusker linemen to promote the four-pound Pipeline Burrito for a Lincoln restaurant.

But it’s not just the men at Nebraska who are benefiting. A year ago, Lexi Sun, the All-American volleyball player, partnered with a volleyball apparel company to design her own sweatshirt and market her own personal apparel line. Other female athletes at Nebraska also are getting NIL deals.

Should Nebraska make that more of an attraction while on the recruiting trail? Would this help to level the playing field for Nebraska competing with schools that have such natural amenities as warm weather, mountains or beaches?

But all this also brings up a few concerns. Will businesses that previously paid for advertising to the university at sporting events cut back or instead place their dollars with the athletes? Will the athletes start requesting their sponsors to have space on uniforms? Is it legal or is it a matter of time before college athletics starts to look like some soccer and hockey uniforms?

There has probably never been a better time to be a student-athlete at Nebraska. But at the same time, are we taking full advantage of it?

