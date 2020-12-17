Will blue state exodus help the plains?

Let the record show that as of 8 a.m. on Nov. 16, the parking lot at the Colonial House (a favorite haunt for my wife and me and for others opting to dine out) in Rapid City featured license plates reading as follows: Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, New York, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, Maine, Florida, Minnesota, Georgia and Ohio. Conspicuously, in-state tags were mostly absent.
Then, after having enjoyed a hearty breakfast and a casual visit with friends, we drove downtown for a scheduled appointment, again somewhat thunderstruck at the sheer number of out-of-state plates.
Within a three block stretch on St. Joe, we saw vehicles from New York, Michigan, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Jersey, Minnesota, Vermont, Texas, Alabama, Wisconsin and Tennessee. It was attention-getting, to say the least.
Ordinarily, the November traffic pattern in the Black Hills is somewhat migratory — consisting of motorhomes and travel trailers of sorts being shepherded by snowbirds (Canadians included) on their way south to inviting winter climes in Arizona and Texas.
This year, however, those leaving seem dwarfed by the number having arrived and stayed — proven in large measure by evidence frequenting the roads and streets. But, we needn’t have been surprised. Just a few weeks prior I had visited our customary dental office anticipating that my regular dentist would replace a lost filling. Instead my needs were attended to by a young DDS professional, a former Portland resident who had relocated with his spouse and kids three months earlier “to get away from the terrible rioting and looting.” He was aware of friends having done the same.
Indeed, it was mindful of a similar circumstance at Safeway. Slated to begin a full time RN position at Monument Health the very next day, the lady checking our groceries had recently moved from Massachusetts with her husband.
They had purchased a 40-foot fifth wheel, listed their house with a Realtor, filled three storage units, and told their son to help himself to anything he wanted and dispose of the rest “however he saw fit.”
And you can’t blame them. The life to which they were accustomed no longer exists — put to death by “blue state” governors and mayors whose lust for power and control over the lives of others knows no bounds.
Normalcy has been flushed down the toilet, so to speak, replaced by lockdowns harmful to small business, contradictory to student learning, devastating to social interaction, and detrimental to law enforcement.
Consequently, plains states, including South Dakota and Nebraska, are the beneficiaries (so long as the newcomers have separated themselves from a perverted ideology) of a 2020 mass exodus (300,000 having left New York alone). Although admittedly not on par with the Oklahoma land rush of 1889, the considerable “resettling” of folks seeking an escape from despair and a new beginning is an indication of hope.
Which makes their transition to a common sense based, constitutionally sound environment a sensible departure from duplicitous governance. My sense is that they’d be better off being governed by randomly selected attendees showing up at a Garth Brooks concert than by hypocritical functionaries like Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo, who lack the discipline to follow their own edicts.
Irresponsible, reckless and uncivil, these egotistical morons are prime examples of the eponymous law (coined by Dr. Laurence J. Peter) known as the Peter Principle. They’ve reached their apex — malfeasance stained and functionally incompetent.
Their asinine holiday restrictions limiting guests in private homes prove it! Clear thinking sheriffs refuse to enforce the foolishness — recognizing the obvious signs of profound mental shortcomings.