Americans have the opportunity to be as well informed today as previous generations, but complex attitudes toward the media shows they are more fragmented now than they have ever been.
Not only do people have opportunity to get news from a variety of sources, but also from a range of political perspectives.
For at least 25 years, some state legislatures have considered making the public notices traditionally published in newspapers — often referred to as “legals” — available to the public by another means. In almost every case, the argument isn’t that it would make citizens better informed.
Editor & Publisher, a newspaper trade magazine, recently reported that it wasn’t just news publishers who felt the loss — the potential loss of public-notice revenues, but also the loss of progress and innovation. E&P Publisher Mike Blinder spoke with Jake Seaton, the founder and CEO of Column Software, PBC, in the aftermath of Florida’s vote to eliminate the legal requirement for public notices to be published in local newspapers.
Seaton comes from a newspaper family and once worked as a reporter. Before that, he was a paperboy. “We have been in business for the past five generations, starting with the Manhattan Mercury in Manhattan, Kansas — ‘the little apple’ — which my family purchased in 1915,” Seaton recently told Blinder in an interview.
Seaton noted that nothing passed until recently in Florida. The Florida Press Association database, which tracks and analyzes the public notice process at a statewide level, showed that few customers had opted for digital publication even with the option. This indicates that print endures as a preferred medium for legals.
In addition, it seems like when there is a controversial decision to be made by a government body, newspaper reporters often hear people at the meeting say they — and their neighbors — would have not known about the meeting had they not read about it in the paper. That shows these public notices work as intended.
And for those who think internet is the way to go, there is a cooperative effort of all Nebraska newspapers to provide a free-access website through the Nebraska Press Association. Currently there are over 90,000 notices on the site and more are posted each day. The notices are fully searchable by keyword, type of notice, by date, by publication, by county or by city or village.
After public notices appear in print in newspapers — as required by state statutes, they are then uploaded by newspapers to the website within 24 to 48 hours of publication.
The executive director of the Nebraska Press Association, Dennis DeRossett, said the newspapers across Nebraska funded development of the site, as well as all costs involved with hosting and maintaining it. There is no additional cost to any government entity or court for notices to appear on this website.