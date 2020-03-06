Last year, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg made headlines around the world when she scolded the United Nations, accusing world leaders of stealing her dreams and childhood for not doing enough to prevent climate change.
“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” the 16-year-old from Sweden said. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
The national media used the occasion to shame Americans, especially the older generations who grew up traveling in gas-powered cars and burning natural gas, among other horrors.
But if politicians and the national media truly wanted to discuss a problem that could threaten young people’s futures, they should be concerned about the national deficit. It has grown to $23,440,845,102,431.
That figure is so large that it is hard to comprehend. The latest population estimate of the United States is 330 million people. Doing the math, that means each person would have to pay a little more than $71,000 just to get rid of it. It doesn’t seem possible, especially when presenting a bill like that to a baby born today.
Yet nobody seems too concerned. Many of the Democratic presidential candidates want to expand it more, offering such massive new programs as the Green New Deal or Medicare for All.
For their part, Republicans aren’t much better. It seems like the only time most Republicans — who claim to be fiscally conservative — actually are concerned about spending is when there’s a Democrat in the White House.
Deficit spending and the national debt should be a major concern. Among other things, much of the national debt is held by foreign investors. They could wreak havoc on U.S. and world markets if they sold the debt at once or quit buying U.S. treasury bills, which are used to finance the deficit spending.
In addition, many economists believe deficit spending causes inflation because the government has to pay the interest on the debt. That increases the money supply without increasing production. Moreover, skeptics believe the U.S. and other governments simply print more money to cover their excessive spending, thus reducing the buying power of everyone.
If we truly are concerned about the future of our children and grandchildren, we need to get this deficit spending under control. Government should not be expected to fund every request.
When these requests for government to supply more services come up, discuss them. Explain them so young people will know this is mostly their futures that truly are being impacted.