By now, it isn’t surprising many Americans are getting fed up with COVID-19 and the ever-changing guidance coming forth from the Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
There doesn’t ever seem to be any critical analysis of the available data, including from the national media. The public is simply expected to adhere to the guidelines.
That made sense initially because the world was dealing with an unknown virus that was first thought to have escaped from a wet market in China. But now, it just seems to be political.
Last week, for example, CNBC reported, “The U.S. is heading into Labor Day weekend with just over four times as many COVID-19 cases and more than twice as many hospitalizations as at this time last year — despite having vaccinated 62% of the American population with at least one dose.
“The U.S. and the world are nowhere near where health officials hoped, and thought, we would be 20 months into the pandemic — and more than eight months after vaccines that boasted efficacy rates around 95% were rolled out.”
So, in other words, there were four times as many COVID-19 cases under President Biden than President Trump? And we didn’t start immunizing mass numbers until President Biden’s administration? How can this be? Didn’t President Trump reportedly take the pandemic lightly and then President-elect Biden had a plan?
Most major media outlets blamed Trump and put the count of deaths on him each night on TV. When Biden took office, they quit blaming the president.
So what else happened? Is the vaccine not really that effective? Was there some herd immunity under President Trump? Were the tests not accurate before? Are they accurate now? Or were the tests accurate and the numbers were either intentionally or mistakenly reported low or high at various times?
And why is everything always taking on such a drastic tone? Week after week, there seems to be dire predictions about new surges coming, but is there ever accountability when they don’t occur?
Dr. Fauci said he was concerned about the COVID-19 ramifications relating to large crowds attending college football games. Speaking on CNN, Fauci said, “I don’t think it’s smart. Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together, you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregate settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”
Maybe he’s right, but who knows? He has never really been held accountable for any of his predictions. What’s needed is consistent, scientific analysis — without any political or national media bias — to try to truly figure out what is happening and why.