We find it interesting and significant to recall that Barack Obama, both as a candidate and after being elected president, often talked about the importance of fatherhood, marriage and family.
During one speech in Chicago, President Obama said this: “There’s no more important ingredient for success, nothing that would be more important for us reducing violence, than strong, stable families — which means we should do more to promote marriage and encourage fatherhood.”
In many respects, Mr. Obama was an outlier among Democratic progressives when it came to the issue of fatherhood. An indication of that was when the Democratic Party removed all references to fatherhood from the 2016 and 2020 party platforms.
That’s a shame.
As Delano Squires, a research fellow with the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion and Family, recently wrote, “The evidence does not back up what liberals apparently believe — that social outcomes are mainly driven by public policy and systemic forces, not individual decisions.”
These days, the mantle of promoting fatherhood has been taken up by the likes of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis of Florida, who signed a legislative bill in April that will provide $70 million for programs to promote responsible fatherhood.
And there are relatively new efforts like Fathers Incorporated, which is doing its part to help men from all walks of life become better dads. They organize diaper drives for low-income men, encourage fathers to read to their children and teach men how to be better parents and partners.
As Mr. Squires also wrote, “These types of programs are needed because children have a right to the love and support of the men and women who created them. The best context for that to take place is when men and women commit to one another in marriage and work together to raise their children in loving, stable homes.”
Some might suggest that an increase in the cohabitation of unmarried couples who have children has helped provide that stability and support for children, too. Unfortunately, studies show that two-thirds of cohabiting parents split before their child turns 12, compared to 25% of married couples.
Fathers matter — whatever their color, religion or political views. That’s why defending marriage and family shouldn’t be the partisan matter is has become.
As a result, political conservatives especially need to continue to promote the view that children have the best social and emotional outcomes when they are raised in a home with a married mother and father.