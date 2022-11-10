Donald Trump was often the target of the media for telling lies. The Washington Post, for example, printed that it found that Mr. Trump had more than 30,000 “false or misleading claims” over four years.
When President Joe Biden was elected, we were told we were supposed to get honesty. And the media, which often claims to be objective, doesn’t do at least a daily count of his statements that lack “credible evidence” to support his statements seems suspicious. After all, many members of the media, especially broadcast TV, did regular features on the former president’s lies, which sometimes were exaggerations.
But is President Biden any better? Take these statements the president made recently. He claimed that “we almost lost a couple firefighters” when lightning struck his Delaware home 15 years ago. According to the New York Post, the lighting strike caused “a small fire contained to the kitchen” that “was under control in 20 minutes.” There was no mention of loss of life.
President Biden has repeatedly stated that his son died in Iraq. His son, Beau, died six years after he returned from Iraq. The fact he keeps repeating it is odd.
Earlier this month, the president said, “We cut the federal debt in half — a fact!” In reality, the president has failed to mention that federal spending soared in 2020 because of emergency stimulus from the pandemic, designed to keep the economy going. When the spending was over, the deficit fell — as expected. There was no cutting by the president. And the reduction was not close to half.
Last month, President Biden claimed the most common gas price when he took office was more than $5 a gallon. That was a whopper. Gas was below $2 a gallon in some places, and mostly below $2.50 in almost all the rest.
How about earlier this summer, President Biden claimed the “average federal income tax” paid by the richest Americans is 8%? “If you’re a cop, a teacher, a firefighter, union worker, you probably pay two to three times that.” Outside of Politico, there were few media outlets who called him on it.
There also were such claims as he used to drive an 18-wheeler truck when he had only ever been a passenger in one. He also has stated more than once that he “got started out of a HBCU, Delaware State,” which the historically Black college can find no record.
There are seemingly countless more. In fact, almost every time he has a public talk, there is at least one statement he makes that are easily able to be checked that can be proven false. These are stated as facts, not opinions.
Perhaps it’s time for presidents to quit lying. It also is time for all of the media to quit giving Mr. Biden a pass and call him on it, just like they did for the previous president.